Oilers 4, Senators 2
OTTAWA, Ontario — Connor McDavid set up three goals by Leon Draisaitl and scored a spectacular game-winner with 6:06 to play as the Edmonton Oilers remained perfect this season against the Ottawa Senators with a 4-2 win on Wednesday.
Draisaitl and McDavid, the NHL’s top two scorers, were reunited on the same line for the game and each finished with four points as Edmonton won for the sixth time in nine games (6-1-2) and improved to 8-0 against Ottawa.
Maple Leafs 3, Canadiens 2
TORONTO — Jack Campbell made 32 saves for his franchise-record 10th straight victory, Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 28th goal and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2.
Wild 8, Avalanche 3
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Kevin Fiala had his first career hat trick, Kirill Kaprizov scored two of Minnesota’s three power-play goals and the Wild handed Colorado its first regulation loss in 16 games.
Luke Johnson, Ryan Hartman and Joel Eriksson Ek also scored, as the Wild caught NHL wins leader Philipp Grubauer on a rare off night in the net. He was pulled midway through the third period for Jonas Johansson, who gave up the eighth goal — to Fiala — that matched the Wild record. Cam Talbot made 29 saves for Minnesota.
Nathan MacKinnon, Andre Burakovsky and Mikko Rantanen scored for Colorado.
Blues 3, Golden Knights 1
ST. LOUIS — Jordan Binnington made 45 saves and St. Louis Blues beat Vegas to snap a seven-game skid.
Vladimir Tarasenko, Sammy Blais, and Jake Walman scored to help St. Louis end an 0-6-1 stretch. It also gave the Blues their first home victory since an overtime win Feb. 18 over San Jose.
Nicoals Roy scored for Vegas, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 32 saves.
Kings 4, Coyotes 3
LOS ANGELES — Carl Grundstrom tipped home the tiebreaking goal with 6:05 to play and Los Angeles overcame a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat Arizona.
Adrian Kempe and Jeff Carter scored early in the third period to even it for the Kings, who snapped their three-game skid with the comeback. Grundstrom and Trevor Moore both redirected Drew Doughty’s hard shot through traffic, with Grundstrom getting credit for his fifth goal of the season.
Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and Jaret Anderson-Dolan scored an early goal for the Kings. Doughty, Moore and Kale Clague had two assists apiece.
