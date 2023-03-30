Panthers 3, Maple Leafs 2, OT
TORONTO — Brandon Montour scored 1:41 into overtime and the Florida Panthers rallied to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs, snapping a four-game skid.
Anton Lundell and Sam Reinhart also scored to help the Panthers get their first win since snapping a 6-0-1 stretch in a loss at Philadelphia on March 21st. Alex Lyon stopped 38 shots as Florida pulled one point behind Pittsburgh for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference.
Zach Aston-Reese and Auston Matthews scored for the playoff-bound Maple Leafs, and Ilya Samsonov had 26 saves.
In overtime, Aleksander Barkov brought the puck up the left side on a 2-on-2 rush and sent a cross-ice pass to Montour who quickly fired it past Samsonov for his 14th.
Islanders 2, Capitals 1, SO
WASHINGTON — Trade deadline pickup Pierre Engvall scored his second goal in two games, Ilya Sorokin made 28 saves and the New York Islanders took another stride toward returning to the playoffs by beating the Washington Capitals in a shootout.
With their second consecutive win — and first in six shootouts this season — the Islanders strengthened their hold on the first Eastern Conference wild card. They’re now five points up on Pittsburgh and six ahead of Florida with five games left to play in the regular season.
Sorokin again was crucial for New York, stopping two of three shooters in the shootout after some key saves before that. The All-Star goaltender improved to 8-1-1 in his last 10 games, a stretch in which he has stopped 263 of 286 shots.
Engvall scored his sixth goal since being acquired in a trade from Toronto, while Bo Horvat and Kyle Palmieri scored in the tiebreaker. The Islanders have gone 11-4-2 since top center and second-leading scorer Mathew Barzal went down with a lower-body injury.
Wild 4, Avalanche 2
DENVER — Frederick Gaudreau scored two short-handed goals, Filip Gustavsson stopped 39 shots, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Colorado Avalanche.
Marcus Johansson and Sam Steel also scored for the Wild, who improved to 16-1-4 in their last 21 games moved three points ahead of Colorado and Dallas atop the Central Division.
Bowen Byram and Lars Eller scored for the Avalanche, who lost for just the 10th time in their last 34 games (24-7-3). Alexandar Georgiev finished with 25 saves.
Despite outshooting the Wild by a 44-29 margin, including a 19-4 advantage in the third period, the Avalanche struggled throughout the night to outmaneuver Gustavsson.
The first three Minnesota goals came after crucial miscues by Colorado.
An errant pass from Georgiev from behind his own net set up Johansson’s goal just 3:24 into the first period.
