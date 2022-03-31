Jets 3, Sabres 2, SO
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Blake Wheeler had a goal in regulation and scored the shootout winner, Connor Hellebuyck made 35 saves, including six in overtime, and Winnipeg beat Buffalo for its third consecutive victory.
Mason Appleton had the tying goal in regulation and the Jets got shootout goals from Pierre-Luc Dubois and Mark Scheifele to win their fifth in six games as they push for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference.
Rangers 5, Red Wings 4, OT
DETROIT — Andrew Copp scored 1:34 into overtime and the New York Rangers extended their winning streak to four games by beating the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 on Wednesday night.
Artemi Panarin had a goal and assisted on two others, including Copp’s winner, as New York swept back-to-back road games beginning with Tuesday night’s big victory over division rival Pittsburgh.
Chris Kreider scored his 46th goal overall and NHL-high 24th on the power play. Ryan Reaves and Filip Chytil also scored for the Rangers, while Alexandar Georgiev made 22 saves.
Coyotes 5, Sharks 2
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Jan Jenik scored twice, including the tiebreaker in a three-goal third period, and the Arizona Coyotes snapped a six-game losing streak with a 5-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks.
Late in the game, Coyotes star Clayton Keller crashed into the boards and was taken off the ice on a stretcher with an apparent leg injury.
Golden Knights 3, Kraken 0
SEATTLE — Shea Theodore scored in the second period just moments after stepping out of the penalty box, and goalie Logan Thompson made 23 saves for his first shutout of the season, leading the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-0 win over the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday night.
Blues 4, Canucks 3
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Ryan O’Reilly had a goal and an assist as the St. Louis Blues beat Vancouver 4-3 on Wednesday night, further dimming the Canucks’ faint playoff hopes.
Nick Leddy, Robert Thomas and Nathan Walker also scored for the Blues (37-20-9). David Perron added two assists.
