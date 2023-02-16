Coyotes 1, Lightning 0
TEMPE, Ariz. — Nick Schmaltz and Clayton Keller scored in the shootout, and Connor Ingram stopped 47 shots for his first career shutout as the Arizona Coyotes beat the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Ingram made several stops on shots from point-blank range in the final 90 seconds of overtime and then stopped Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov in the shootout as the Coyotes extended their season-high point streak to seven games (4-0-3).
Brian Elliott made 26 saves for Tampa Bay, which had won three in a row and six of eight. The Lightning came in off an emotional 4-3 overtime win at Colorado on Tuesday night in a rematch of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final.
The Coyotes split the season series against Tampa Bay and have beaten division leaders Boston, Carolina, Vegas and both 2022 Stanley Cup finalists at home in 5,000-seat Mullett Arena on the campus of Arizona State University.
Avalanche 3, Wild 2
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Denis Malgin scored for the second consecutive night and Nathan MacKinnon got his fifth goal in five games since the All-Star break to lead Colorado.
Andrew Cogliano also scored for Colorado, which recovered from a shootout loss at home to Tampa Bay the previous night. Alexandar Georgiev had 41 saves.
Kirill Kaprizov scored his 31st goal and Joel Eriksson Ek added his 21st of the season for Minnesota, which has lost five of six since the All-Star break. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 16 shots.
Kirill Kaprizov scored his 31st goal and Joel Eriksson Ek added his 21st of the season for Minnesota, which has lost five of six since the All-Star break and been outscored 19-10 in the process.
Maple Leafs 5, Blackhawks 2
TORONTO — William Nylander had a goal and two assists, Ilya Samsonov stopped 27 shots and Toronto Leafs beat Chicago for its fifth win in eight games.
Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Rasmus Sandin each added a goal and an assist, and Conor Timmins also scored for the Maple Leafs.
Sam Lafferty and Philipp Kurashev each had a goal and an assist for the Blackhawks, who have lost three straight and dropped to 2-5-1 in their last eight games. Petr Mrazek finished with 37 saves.
Leapfrogged by Tampa Bay for second in the Atlantic Division since last playing Saturday night in a4-3 loss to last-place Columbus, the Maple Leafs opened the scoring after just 9 seconds into the game when Nylander moved in on a breakaway and slid home his 30th goal of the season.
Red Wings 5, Oilers 4, SO
EDMONTON, Alberta — Pius Suter scored the winner in the fifth round of the shootout, leading the Detroit Red Wings to a victory over the Edmonton Oilers.
Dylan Larkin, Moritz Seider, Robby Fabbri and Olli Maatta scored in regulation for the Red Wings, who have won four straight. Ville Husso made 41 saves overall.
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a pair of goals, and Leon Draisaitl and Derek Ryan also scored for the Oilers, who have dropped their last two. Jack Campbell stopped 19 of 23 shots.
Detroit opened the scoring 4:17 into the first period on Larkin’s power-play goal — the fourth straight game in which he has scored.
N.Y. Rangers 6, Vancouver 4
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad each had two goals and an assist as the New York Rangers beat the Vancouver Canucks for their sixth straight win.
Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller also scored for the Rangers, who are 7-0-1 in their last eight games. Igor Shesterkin stopped 25 shots.
Andrei Kuzmenko had a goal and an assist and Curtis Lazar, J.T. Miller and Conor Garland also scored for the Canucks, who have lost three straight. Elias Pettersson had two assists and Arturs Silovs had 22 saves in his NHL debut.
Trailing 5-4, Vancouver pulled Silovs for an extra skater with 2:54 left to play. Panarin sliced a puck to Zibanejad, who sent the puck into the empty net with 1:34 remaining to seal the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.