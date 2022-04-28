Canadiens 4, Rangers 3
NEW YORK — Jeff Petry scored his second goal of the game in the final minute of the third period and Sam Montembeault made 24 saves as the Montreal Canadiens beat the playoff-bound New York Rangers 4-3 Wednesday night to snap a nine-game losing streak.
Petry scored his sixth of the season with 31 seconds remaining to put Montreal ahead for the fourth time and forge a victory for Martin St. Louis, the former Ranger who took over behind the Canadiens’ bench in early February coaching for the first time at Madison Square Garden.
Ryan Poehling and Mike Hoffman also scored for Montreal, which had lost nine straight in regulation since a 7-4 win at New Jersey on April 7.
Ryan Reaves, Frank Vatrano and Ryan Strome scored for the Rangers, and Barclay Goodrow had two assists. Alexandar Georgiev finished with 20 saves.
Jets 4, Flyers 0
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Eric Comrie made 35 saves for his first NHL shutout and Winnipeg beat Philadelphia.
Kyle Connor had an empty-net goal and two assists to push his season points total to 92, the most since the franchise moved from Atlanta to to Winnipeg in 2011. Captain Blake Wheeler had 91 points in 2017-18 and 2018-19.
Nikolaj Ehlers and Wheeler each had a goal and an assist, and Pierre-Luc Dubois scored his career-high 28th goal.
Stars 4, Coyotes 3, OT
DALLAS — Jani Hakanpaa scored on the first shot of the game for Dallas, Joe Pavelski had two assists to reach a career high in points at age 37 and the Stars wrapped up the Western Conference’s final playoff spot in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night.
After a seven-round shootout victory at home over Vegas on Tuesday night, the Stars needed only one point to join Nashville in the two wild-card spots.
The Stars got that point by getting to overtime, though they blew a 3-0 lead in the third period. They lost when Travis Boyd scored his 16th goal 1:43 into the extra period past Scott Wedgewood, who had 33 saves against his former team.
Blackhawks 4, Golden Knights 3, SO
CHICAGO — Tyler Johnson scored in the seventh round of the shootout, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat Vegas 4-3, eliminating the Golden Knights from the playoff race.
Johnson scored on a wrist shot seconds before Dallas, which needed a point to eliminate Vegas regardless, went into overtime at home against Arizona. Johnson’s goal was the only one in 14 attempts in the tiebreaker.
Taylor Raddysh had two goals and Caleb Jones also scored for the Blackhawks, who won their second straight. Kevin Lankinen stopped 37 shots.
