Maple Leafs 3, Devils 2
TORONTO — Pierre Engvall scored a short-handed goal with 4:42 left to lead Toronto over New Jersey.
Engvall moved in on a 2-on-1 rush with Ilya Mikheyev off serving a double minor for high-sticking, delayed and then fired his 11th goal of the season past Nico Daws.
Mikheyev also scored a short-handed goal and Mitch Marner had the other score for the Maple Leafs, who got 20 saves from Petr Mrazek.
Sabres 4, Penguins 3, SO
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tage Thompson had two goals in regulation and scored in the shootout, Alex Tuch also had a shootout goal, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 on Wednesday night for their third consecutive win.
Zemgus Girgensons also scored in regulation for the Sabres, who have won five of six in their best stretch of the season. Craig Anderson made 23 saves and stopped both attempts in the shootout.
Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin each had a goal and an assist for the Penguins, who had won three in a row. Kris Letang had Pittsburgh’s other goal, Bryan Rust added two assists and Casey DeSmith stopped 29 shots.
Canucks 3, Avalanche 1
DENVER — Brock Boeser and J.T. Miller scored 1:52 apart early in the third period, Jaroslav Halak stopped 32 shots and the Vancouver Canucks beat the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche 3-1 on Wednesday night.
Boeser got things rolling by taking advantage of a turnover with a goal 1:23 into the final period.
Miller knocked in another off a rebound moments later. Bo Horvat added an empty-net goal as the Canucks finished 1-2 against the Avalanche this season. They avoided being swept by Colorado for the first time since 1996-97 in the season series.
The Avalanche have been the third-period comeback kings this season, but couldn’t add to their total of 10, tied for tops in the league. Nazem Kadri’s power-play goal made it 2-1 early in the third.
