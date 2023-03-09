Red Wings 4, Blackhawks 3
DETROIT — Dominik Kubalik scored the go-ahead goal with 4:07 remaining and Detroit snapped a six-game skid with a win over Chicago.
Jake Walman, Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond also scored for Detroit. Ville Husso made 39 saves.
Taylor Raddysh scored twice and Joey Anderson also scored for Chicago. Alex Stalock stopped 15 shots.
Raddysh scored his first goal of the game on a power play off a pass from Lukas Reichel.
Raddysh’s 16th goal of the season came after Detroit turned the puck over in its own zone. He took a shot from the right circle that beat Husso on the short side. Cole Guttman recorded his first career assist on the play.
Wild 4, Jets 2
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Marc-Andre Fleury made 46 saves and the Minnesota Wild extended their points streak to 11 games with a 4-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets.
The Wild are 9-0-2 in their last 11 games. Fleury has victories in his last four starts.
Marcus Foligno had a goal and assist, and Frederick Gaudreau, Ryan Hartman and Mason Shaw also scored for the Wild (37-21-7). Oskar Sundqvist and Jake Middleton each had two assists.
Logan Stanley and Nino Niederreiter scored for the Jets (36-26-3), who are 2-7-2 in their last 11 games. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 19 shots.
The victory moves the Wild into a tie with the idle Dallas Stars atop the Central Division.
