Wild 4, Bruins 2
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Kirill Kaprizov scored twice and Jordan Greenway broke a third-period tie as the Minnesota Wild beat the Boston Bruins 4-2. Ryan Hartman added an empty-netter, his 24th goal of the season, with 4.9 seconds remaining to seal it.
Greenway beat a sprawling Jeremy Swayman from the slot at 7:56 of the third for his sixth goal of the season and second in two games. It came after Boston climbed back from a 2-0 deficit following a pair of goals by Kaprizov. Craig Smith put the Bruins on the board late in the first period, and Brad Marchand’s power-play goal evened the score in the second.
Cam Talbot made 24 saves to get the win. Swayman stopped 30 shots in the loss.
Blue Jackete 4, Senators 1
OTTAWA, Ontario — Jack Roslovic scored twice, Elvis Merzlikins stopped 30 shots and Columbus topped Ottawa to extend its winning streak to three games.
Eric Robinson and Sean Kuraly, with an empty-net goal, also scored for the Blue Jackets (31-27-3).
Tyler Ennis scored for the Senators, and Anton Forsberg made 32 saves. Ottawa (21-34-5) has lost three straight.
Lightning 4, Kraken 1
SEATTLE — Victor Hedman scored twice to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 4-1 victory against the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday night.
Steven Stamkos had three assists in his 900th NHL game. Nikita Kucherov and Anthony Cirelli also scored for the Lightning, who won their second straight to finish a six-game road trip — their longest of the season.
Flames 6, Devils 3
CALGARY, Alberta — Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and two assists, leading the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night.
Dillon Dube had a goal and an assist, and Brett Ritchie, Andrew Mangiapane, Milan Lucic and Johnny Gaudreau also scored for the Flames, who have won three of four. Jacob Markstrom made 30 saves.
Dawson Mercer, P.K. Subban and Yegor Sharangovich scored for the Devils, who have lost three of four.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.