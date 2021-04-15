Wild 5, Coyotes 2
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Mats Zuccarello scored twice and Nick Bonino had a goal and two assists on Wednesday to lead the Minnesota Wild past the Arizona Coyotes 5-2.
It was the Wild’s first game since the death on Sunday of 20-year-old Daunte Wright, a Black man fatally shot by police during a traffic stop.
Flames 4, Canadiens 1
MONTREAL — Mark Giordano had a goal and an assist, Jacob Markstrom stopped 26 shots and Calgary beat Montreal.
Jets 3, Senators 2
OTTAWA, Ontario — Mathieu Perreault and Trevor Lewis scored third-period goals to rally Winnipeg past Ottawa.
Mark Scheifele also scored for Winnipeg, which earned its fourth win in five games.
Avalanche 4, Blues 3
ST. LOUIS — Mikko Rantanen and J.T. Compher each had a goal and an assist and the Colorado Avalanche won their fourth straight with a 4-3 victory over the St. Louis Blues.
Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Brandon Saad also scored, and Liam O’Brien had a pair of assists for Colorado.
Golden Knights 6, Kings 2
LOS ANGELES — Max Pacioretty and Tomas Nosek each had a goal and two assists, Marc-Andre Fleury made 21 saves and Vegas beat Los Angeles.
Fleury got his 485th win, breaking a tie with Ed Belfour for fourth place in NHL history.
Alex Tuch, Chandler Stephenson, Mark Stone and Alex Pietrangelo also scored for the Golden Knights, who have won four straight. They went 6-2-0 in the eight-game season series against Los Angeles.
Trevor Moore scored twice in his first multigoal game for the Kings, who have lost nine of 12. Jonathan Quick was replaced after allowing three goals on eight shots in the first period, and Cal Petersen made 21 saves in relief.
Ducks 4, Sharks 1
SAN JOSE — Anthony Stolarz made 27 saves, Ryan Getzlaf scored his first goal in more than a month and Anaheim completed a two-game sweep of San Jose.
Stolarz followed up a 46-save performance in a 4-0 win Monday night with another strong performance against the struggling Sharks. He came within 2:16 of becoming the first Ducks goalie with shutouts in back-to-back games since John Gibson in December 2015.
Derek Grant, Alexander Volkov and Jakob Silfverberg also scored for Anaheim.
Josef Korenar made 23 saves in his first career start for San Jose, but got little help from his teammates. Erik Karlsson’s goal with the goalie pulled late in the third was the only time San Jose got one past Stolarz in the two-game series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.