Devils 4, Panthers 2
SUNRISE, Fla. — Jesper Bratt scored twice and Yegor Sharangovich had the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period as the New Jersey Devils beat the Florida Panthers to snap a six-game skid.
Tomas Tatar added an empty-netter and Mackenzie Blackwood finished with 34 saves for the Devils.
Eric Staal and Eetu Luostarinen had goals for Florida, which has lost two straight and five of seven.
Red Wings 7, Lightning 4
DETROIT — Rookie forward Elmer Soderblom’s fourth goal of the season snapped a tie early in the third period and sent Detroit past Tampa Bay to snap a season-worst six-game losing streak.
Detroit’s previous victory was 4-2 at Tampa Bay on Dec. 6. The Lightning are 7-3 in their last 10 games, with the Red Wings accounting for two of those defeats.
Nikita Kucherov, Ross Colton, Brayden Point and Alex Killorn scored for the Lightning.
Avalanche 2, Canadiens 1, OT
DENVER — Mikko Rantanen scored 1:51 into overtime, Artturi Lehkonen had a goal in his first game against his former team, and Colorado beat Montreal for its fifth win in six games.
After Jonathan Druin couldn’t finish for the Canadiens in close, the Avalanche broke on a 2-on-1 and Devon Toews fed Rantanen for his 22nd goal.
Anthony Richard scored his first NHL goal for the Canadiens.
Oilers 6, Stars 3
DALLAS — Warren Foegele broke a tie with 8:14 left and Edmonton scored three times in the third period to defeat Dallas.
Mattias Janmark had two goals and an assist as the Oilers snapped a three-game losing streak.
Roope Hintz, rookie Wyatt Johnston and Tyler Seguin scored for the Stars.
Predators 4, Blackhawks 2
CHICAGO — Roman Josi and Thomas Novak scored in the third period, and Nashville handed Chicago its eighth straight loss.
Matt Duchene and Nino Niederreiter also scored as the Predators earned their second consecutive win since a six-game slide.
Connor Murphy and MacKenzie Entwistle scored for the last-place Blackhawks.
Golden Knights 5, Coyotes 2
LAS VEGAS — Mark Stone scored twice in the third period to help Vegas break a home dry spell and continue its domination of Arizona.
The Golden Knights lost six of their previous seven games at home, but improved to 11-3 all-time against Arizona in Las Vegas and 18-7 overall.
Stone scored his 13th and 14th goals — the first on a power play and the latter short-handed — as part of a four-goal third period by the Knights that followed a 1-1 tie after two. His first goal came at 8:56 on a tip-in off Alex Pietrangelo’s drive from the point to put Vegas ahead for good, 2-1.
Danil Miromanov, William Carrier and Michael Amadio also scored for Vegas. Stone added an assist, and Chandler Stephenson had two. Logan Thompson made 21 saves.
Christian Fischer had a goal and an assist for the Coyotes, and defenseman Juuso Valimaki also scored.
