Avalanche 7, Rangers 3
NEW YORK — Logan O’Connor scored twice in a 22-second span in a five-goal second period, and Colorado snapped New York’s seven-game winning streak.
Mikko Rantanen also scored twice for Colarado. Nathan MacKinnon, Nazem Kadri and Alex Newhook added goals, and Darcy Kuemper made 26 saves. Kadri, Devon Toews and Samuel Girard each had two assists as the Avalanche improved to 8-2-1 in their last 11 games.
Devils 3, Flyers 0
NEWARK, N.J. — Mackenzie Blackwood made 25 saves and the New Jersey Devils snapped a four-game skid and sent the reeling Philadelphia Flyers to their 10th straight loss, 3-0 on Wednesday night.
Jesper Bratt had a second-period goal and assisted on a power-play goal by rookie Dawson Mercer later in the period. Michael McLeod scored into an empty net late as the Devils beat the Flyers for the second time in 10 days.
Canucks 2, Bruins 1, SO
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — J.T. Miller scored the shootout winner, giving the Vancouver Canucks a 2-1 victory over the visiting Boston Bruins.
The Canucks winger patiently outwaited Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman, and tucked a shot in behind his right skate. Bo Horvat also scored in the shootout.
Golden Knights 5, Stars 4
LAS VEGAS — Mark Stone had two goals and Max Pacioretty scored the winner as the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Dallas Stars 5-4.
Vegas won its third in a row while bringing an abrupt end to Dallas’ seven-game win streak.
