Sabres 5, Red Wings 4, SO
DETROIT — Jack Quinn scored the only goal in a shootout, Dylan Cozens had the second two-goal game of his career and Buffalo held off Detroit.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Cloudy with gusty winds developing this afternoon. High 54F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Cloudy with a few showers. Low 43F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: December 1, 2022 @ 8:58 am
Sabres 5, Red Wings 4, SO
DETROIT — Jack Quinn scored the only goal in a shootout, Dylan Cozens had the second two-goal game of his career and Buffalo held off Detroit.
Mattias Samuelsson got his first career goal for the Sabres, who squandered a three-goal lead in the third period. Jeff Skinner supplied his sixth goal in five games on a power play, while Craig Anderson made 40 saves and collected an assist. Rasmus Dahlin added two assists.
Rangers 3, Senators 1
OTTAWA, Ontario — Jaroslav Halak made 34 saves for his first win with New York, and Ryan Lindgren had three assists to help the Rangers defeat Ottawa.
Jimmy Vesey and Barclay Goodrow gave New York a two-goal lead midway through the second period. Chris Kreider also scored as the Rangers snapped a three-game skid.
Halak finally won with his new team after starting 0-5-1 this season.
Maple Leafs 3, Sharks 1
TORONTO — Pierre Engvall scored with 2:27 left in regulation, Mitch Marner had a goal to stretch his point streak to a franchise record-tying 18 games, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the San Jose Sharks 3-1 on Wednesday night.
Auston Matthews also scored for Toronto, and Ilya Samsonov had 23 saves. The Maple Leafs improved to 8-0-2 over their last 10 games and 11-1-4 over the past 16.
Oilers 5, Blackhawks 4
CHICAGO — Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist, helping the Edmonton Oilers top the slumping Chicago Blackhawks 5-4 on Wednesday night for their third straight win.
Connor McDavid, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Mattias Janmark each had a goal and an assist as Edmonton improved to 2-0 in Chicago this season.
Brett Kulak had two assists, and Stuart Skinner made 21 saves.
The Blackhawks lost their eighth consecutive game and dropped to 2-10-4 in their last 16 overall. Max Domi had two goals, and MacKenzie Entwistle and Boris Katchouk also scored.
McDavid got Edmonton some breathing room when he skated past Chicago defenseman Jack Johnson at the blue line and beat Arvid Soderblom stick side, making it 3-1 with his team-best 18th goal 1:18 into the third period.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.