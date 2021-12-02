Rangers 4, Flyers 1
NEW YORK — Chris Kreider scored his 16th goal and Igor Shesterkin stopped 33 shots to help the New York Rangers beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 for their fourth straight win.
Artemi Panarin had a goal and an assist, Jacob Trouba and Dryden Hunt also scored and Kaapo Kakko added two assists as the Rangers won for the eighth time in nine games. New York has won six in a row at home.
Shesterkin made 11 saves in the first period, 15 in the second and seven in the third to improve to 12-3-2 with a 2.15 goals-against average this season.
Morgan Frost scored and Carter Hart had 24 saves for Philadelphia, which lost its seventh straight (0-5-2).
Maple Leafs 8, Avalanche 3
TORONTO — Auston Matthews scored three goals for his fourth career hat trick and the streaking Toronto Maple Leafs thumped the Colorado Avalanche 8-3.
John Tavares had a goal and two assists for Toronto (17-6-1), while William Nylander scored one and set up another. Jack Campbell made 28 saves.
Red Wings 4, Kraken 3, SO
DETROIT — Adam Erne scored the decisive goal in a shootout and Detroit won its fourth straight game by beating Seattle.
Detroit took the shootout 2-1, with Dylan Larkin also converting.
Robby Fabbri, Vladislav Namestnikov and Lucas Raymond scored in regulation for the Red Wings.
Ryan Donato had two goals and Vince Dunn scored the other for the Kraken.
Thomas Greiss made 21 saves for Detroit in his 150th career victory. Seattle goalie Philipp Grubauer stopped 23 shots.
Canucks 6, Senators 2
OTTAWA, Ontario — J.T. Miller scored and added two assists to lead Vancouver over skidding Ottawa.
Luke Schenn, Tyler Motte, Tanner Pearson, Bo Horvat and Alex Chiasson also had goals for the Canucks, who finished a 2-3-0 road trip. Quinn Hughes had four assists and Thatcher Demko made 19 saves.
Oilers 5, Penguins 2
EDMONTON, Alberta — Connor McDavid had a goal and three assists, Zach Hyman scored twice and Edmonton defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2.
Kailer Yamamoto and Evan Bouchard also scored for the Oilers (16-5-0), who won their third game in a row and improved to 9-1-0 on home ice despite getting outshot 34-22.
Jake Guentzel and Teddy Blueger each had a goal for the Penguins (10-8-5), who have lost three straight. Pittsburgh was 15-0-4 in its previous 19 games against the Oilers.
