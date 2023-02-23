Islanders 2, Jets 1
NEW YORK — Simon Holmstrom scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and Ilya Sorokin made 24 saves in New York’s victory over Winnipeg.
Updated: February 23, 2023 @ 7:32 am
Sebastian Aho also scored for New York. The Islanders won for the third time in four games and extended their winning streak against Winnipeg to six games, dating to March 28, 2019.
Flames 6, Coyotes 3
TEMPE, Ariz. — Jakob Pelletier and Walker Duehr scored goals 25 seconds apart in the third period and Calgary rallied to beat Arizona.
Milan Lucic, Elias Lindholm, Tyler Toffoli and Mikael Backlund also scored for the Flames in their first game at Mullett Arena. They outshot the Coyotes 52-14.
Calgary went up 4-3 with 15:07 left on Pelletier’s second goal of the season. Arizona’s Matias Maccelli had been penalized for tripping. Just 26 seconds later, Duehr made it 5-3 with his third goal.
Blackhawks 4, Stars 3
DALLAS — Patrick Kane and Max Domi scored two goals apiece and the Chicago Blackhawks overcame a three-goal deficit to beat the Dallas Stars 4-3.
Playing without the Western Conference lead for the first time in more than a month, the Central Division-leading Stars lost their fourth consecutive game — the past two against last-place teams — and have just two wins in 10 games.
The Central cellar-dwelling Blackhawks won their fourth in a row, rallying from a 3-0 deficit in the second period. The first two goals came when Kane and Domi assisted on each other’s tallies. Both finished with three points, and Seth Jones had two assists against his hometown team.
Tyler Seguin and captain Jamie Benn scored 1:19 apart in the first period for the Stars before Jason Robertson ended an 0-for-21 skid on the Dallas power play.
