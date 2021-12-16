Blackhawks 5, Capitals 4
CHICAGO — Caleb Jones scored his first goal of the season 1:21 into overtime, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals 5-4.
Washington tied it on Conor Sheary’s sixth goal with 3 seconds left in regulation. But Jones knocked home a rebound to give Chicago a wild victory.
Ovechkin scored his 274th career power-play goal in the second period, matching Dave Andreychuk’s NHL record, but Chicago responded with three goals in 34 seconds.
Rangers 3, Coyotes 2
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Kaapo Kakko had two goals, including the game-winner with 2:18 left, and the New York Rangers scored twice on the power play in the final six minutes to beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2.
Mika Zibanejad added a goal and an assist for the Rangers, who had dropped two straight and three of four. Chris Kreider had three assists — matching a career high — after entering the game with four all season.
Kakko tapped the tiebreaker into an open side off a pass from Kreider after Zibanejad scored on a power play with help from Kreider’s screen at 14:14 of the third period to tie it 2-all.
Clayton Keller had a goal and an assist, and Loui Eriksson scored short-handed for the struggling Coyotes, who have lost six in a row.
The Rangers played most of the game without leading scorer Artemi Panarin, who logged only seven minutes and was not on the ice in the third period. He has nine goals and 33 points.
