Oilers 5, Stars 2
EDMONTON, Alberta — Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists, and Edmonton beat Dallas 5-2 for its third straight win.
Evander Kane, Derek Ryan, Zach Hyman and Jesse Puljujarvi also scored for the Oilers, who are 11-0-1 in their last 12 home games.
Blackhawks 4, Coyotes 3, OT
GLENDALE, Ariz — Alex DeBrincat scored his 40th goal of the season with 37 seconds left in overtime, giving the Chicago Blackhawks a 4-3 victory over Arizona.
Jake McCabe, Dominik Kubalik and Alex Vlasic also scored for Blackhawks, who won for the second time in 12 games after squandering a 3-1 lead in the final 10:18 of regulation.
Kraken 3, Avalanche 2
SEATTLE — Kole Lind, Jordan Eberle and Yanni Gourde all scored in the first period and the Seattle Kraken held on to beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2.
Philipp Grubauer had 25 saves as Seattle won its third straight.
Golden Knights 4,
Capitals 3, OT
LAS VEGAS — Shea Theodore scored 2:09 into overtime to lift the Vegas Golden Knights to a 4-3 win over the Washington Capitals.
Theodore dangled his way through two defenders and deked his way to a backhand winner past Washington goaltender Ilya Samsonov.
