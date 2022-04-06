Senators 6, Canadiens 3
MONTREAL — Austin Watson scored twice and Ottawa had three goals in the third period to beat Montreal.
Tim Stutzle, Brady Tkachuk, Drake Batherson and Colin White also scored for Ottawa.
Panthers 7, Maple Leafs 6, OT
SUNRISE, Fla. — Jonathan Huberdeau scored his second goal of the game in overtime and also had three assists, helping Florida overcome a four-goal deficit to beat Toronto.
The Atlantic Division-leading Panthers trailed 5-1 midway through the second period before roaring back.
Sam Reinhart scored twice, Aleksander Barkov had a goal and three assists, Claude Giroux got his first goal with Florida and Radko Gudas also scored.
Rangers 3, Devils 1
NEWARK, N.J. — Artemi Panarin set up two first-period power-play goals for his 64th and 65th assists of the season and New York Rangers beat rival New Jersey.
Blue Jackets 4, Flyers 2
PHILADELPHIA — Justin Danforth scored the go-ahead goal late in the third period, Elvis Merzlikins stopped 47 shots and Columbus beat Philadelphia to end a seven-game skid.
Avalanche 6, Penguins 4
PITTSBURGH — The Colorado Avalanche clinched a playoff spot with the help of two goals from Nathan MacKinnon in a 6-4 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night.
It’s the fifth straight playoff berth for the Avs, who also became the first NHL team to 50 wins this season and have ripped off nine wins in 11 games.
Sabres 4, Hurricanes 2
Victor Olofsson had a goal and an assist in the third period to lead Buffalo past Carolina.
Jeff Skinner, Casey Mittelstadt and Dylan Cozens also scored for the Sabres, and Craig Anderson made 32 saves in the opening game of a home-and-home set with the Hurricanes.
Red Wings 5, Bruins 3
DETROIT — Jakub Vrána had a goal and an assist, Alex Nedeljkovic made a season-high 47 saves and had an assist, and Detroit defeated Boston.
Predators 6, Wild 2
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ryan Johansen’s first career hat trick led Nashville over Minnesota.
Stars 3, Islanders 2
DALLAS — Radek Faksa’s shorthanded goal midway through the second period gave Dallas win over New York.
Oilers 2, Sharks 1, OT
SAN JOSE — Connor McDavid scored 31 seconds into overtime to extend his points streak to 14 games and the Edmonton Oilers rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 for their fifth straight win.
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins tied it with a short-handed goal with 8:04 remaining in regulation before McDavid won it.
Mike Smith made a save early in overtime and sent the puck ahead for McDavid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.