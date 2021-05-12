Capitals 2, Bruins 1
WASHINGTON — Michael Raffl scored from a tight angle with 1.8 seconds remaining and the Washington Capitals beat the short-handed Boston Bruins 2-1 on Tuesday night in the teams’ regular season finale.
Carl Hagelin also scored and Vitek Vanecek stopped 25 shots for Washington in a game between teams who will meet in the first round of the playoffs. The Capitals also welcomed right wing Alex Ovechkin and center Nicklas Backstrom back from lower-body injuries.
Curtis Lazar scored for the Bruins, who played largely a reserve squad. That included nine players that entered Tuesday with fewer than 10 games this year and only six with 40 or more. Jeremy Swayman made 30 saves for the Bruins.
Lazar opened the scoring midway through the second period when he snuck in front of the crease behind defender Tom Wilson and guided in Jarred Tinordi’s cross-ice pass.
Hagelin tied it with 3:45 left to go in the period, putting in a loose puck from in close after Swayman stopped Zdeno Chara’s initial shot.
Jets 5, Canucks 0
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Blake Wheeler had two goals and two assists, Connor Hellebuyck stopped 24 shots for his fourth shutout of the season, and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-0 Tuesday night to clinch third place in the North Division.
Kyle Connor had a goal and two assists, Mark Scheifele added a goal and an assist and Mason Appleton also scored for the Jets. Hellebuyck finished with his 24th career shutout.
Winnipeg, which needed just one point to secure third, will face the second-place Edmonton Oilers in the first round of the playoffs. Toronto and Montrel will meet in the other division series.
Braden Holtby finished with 31 saves for Vancouver, which remained last in the North.
