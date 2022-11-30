Predators 2, Ducks 1, OT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Roman Josi scored at 3:50 of overtime and Nashville dealt Anaheim its third straight loss.
Juuse Saros made 34 saves and Colton Sissons also scored for the Predators, who have won two of their last three games. Matt Duchene had two assists.
Nashville played for the first time since last Monday, after a water main break flooded Bridgestone Arena on Friday, leading to the postponement of that afternoon’s game against Colorado and Saturday’s game against Columbus.
Troy Terry scored, and John Gibson made 39 saves for the Ducks, losers of six of seven games.
Kraken 9, Kings 8, OT
LOS ANGELES — Andre Burakovsky had two goals, including the winner in overtime, and the Seattle Kraken defeated the Los Angeles Kings 9-8 on Tuesday night in the highest-scoring NHL game this season.
Burakovsky scored on the power play at 2:08 of the extra session to give Seattle the second six-game winning streak in franchise history.
Matty Beniers and Jared McCann each had two goals in the highest-scoring game of the Kraken’s two-year existence. Alex Wennberg, Daniel Sprong and Oliver Bjorkstrand also scored, and Martin Jones made 27 saves.
Gabe Vilardi had two goals for the Kings, but Cal Petersen allowed four goals on 16 shots after replacing Jonathan Quick early in the second period. Anze Kopitar, Viktor Arvidsson, Carl Grundstrom, Adrian Kempe, Sean Durzi and Mikey Anderson also scored for Los Angeles.
Durzi cut it to 8-7 with 8:16 remaining in the third period, and Anderson tied it with 6:21 to go.
Hurricanes 3, Penguins 2, OT
PITTSBURGH — Brett Pesce scored at the end of a two-on-none 2:20 into overtime to lift Carolina past Pittsburgh.
The Penguins forced the extra period on Jake Guentzel’s deflection with 58 seconds to go in regulation, but the Hurricanes escaped with the extra point when a weird carom led to a breakaway that Pesce converted for his second goal of the season.
Sharks 4, Canadiens 0
MONTREAL — Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 28 shots for his first shutout for San Jose in a win over Montreal.
Tomas Hertl scored twice in the third period, including an empty-netter. Matt Nieto and Logan Couture also scored.
Bruins 3, Lightning 1
BOSTON — Taylor Hall scored twice and the Boston Bruins extended their NHL-record streak of home victories to open a season to 13 games with a 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night.
Backup goalie Jeremy Swayman made 27 saves and Brad Marchand added an empty-netter for the Bruins, whose 3-2 overtime win over Carolina on Friday broke the record of 11 set by the 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks and matched by the Florida Panthers last season.
Flyers 3, Islanders 1
PHILADELPHIA — Kevin Hayes scored two goals, Carter Hart made 23 saves and Philadelphia snapped a 10-game losing streak.
Travis Sanheim also scored and Lukáš Sedlák added two assists for Philadelphia, which opened a five-game homestand by ending its third double-digit skid in less than 12 months.
Jets 5, Avalanche 0
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Blake Wheeler had three goals and an assist, Connor Hellebuyck made 40 saves and Winnipeg routed reigning Stanley Cup champion Colorado.
Mark Scheifele added a goal and two assists, and Josh Morrissey had a goal and an assist.
Flames 6, Panthers 2
CALGARY, Alberta — Dillon Dube scored short-handed and had two assists and the Flames spoiled Matthew Tkachuk’s return to Calgary by beating Florida.
Rasmus Andersson, Jonathan Huberdeau, Tyler Toffoli and Andrew Mangiapane each had a goal and an assist
Capitals 5, Canucks 1
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Alex Ovechkin scored twice, passing Wayne Gretzky for the most road goals in NHL history, and the Washington Capitals beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-1 on Tuesday night.
Ovechkin has scored 403 of his 793 career goals away from home. Gretzky holds the overall record with 894.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.