Devils 5, Avalanche 3
NEWARK, N.J. — Nathan Bastian scored a power-play goal with 6:56 left to put the New Jersey Devils on top as they rallied from a three-goal deficit to beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-3 on Tuesday night.
Tomas Tatar, Ty Smith and Damon Severson also scored for the Devils. Nico Daws made 23 saves for New Jersey.
Flyers 2, Golden Knights 1
PHILADELPHIA — Carter Hart made a career-high 47 saves, Oskar Lindblom and Justin Braun scored, and Philadelphia won consecutive games for the first time in a month. Scott Laughton added two assists for Philadelphia, which last won two in a row on Jan. 29 and Feb. 1.
Panthers 4, Penguins 3
PITTSBURGH — Anthony Duclair scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and Carter Verhaeghe added an insurance score in the third as Florida beat Pittsburgh.
Duclair and Verhaeghe matched career highs in goals. Duclair scored his 23rd of the season and Verhaeghe his 18th as Florida won its fourth straight overall and fifth straight on the road. Sam Reinhart and Aaron Ekblad also scored for the Panthers, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 32 shots.
Coyotes 9, Red Wings 2
DETROIT — Nick Schmaltz followed his franchise-record seven-point game with two goals and two assists, and Arizona overwhelmed Detroit.
Schmaltz had two goals and five assists in an 8-5 victory over Ottawa on Saturday. His 11 points in two games is also a franchise record.
Maple Leafs 6, Kraken 4
TORONTO — Auston Matthews had his third hat trick of the season to raise his NHL-leading goal total to 43 as Toronto rallied to beat Seattle.
Senators 4, Blues 1
ST. LOUIS — Tim Stutzle and Josh Norris each scored a power-play goal and Ottawa beat St. Louis.
St. Louis native Brady Tkachuk and Alex Formenton also scored for the Senators, whose five-game skid ended. Anton Forsberg stopped 20 shots.
Predators 2, Stars 1
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Roman Josi scored with 1:22 remaining to give Nashville the win over Dallas.
Ryan Johansen also scored and Juuse Saros made 22 saves for Nashville, which as won two straight.
Wild 5, Rangers 2
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Kevin Fiala scored twice in the second period, Marcus Foligno added a goal and two assists, and Minnesota beat New York.
Ryan Hartman and Joel Eriksson Ek also scored for the Wild, who broke a three-game home losing streak and won for only the third time in their last 11 games.
Jets 7, Lightning 4
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Paul Statstny scored twice to lead Winnipeg past Tampa Bay.
Mark Scheifele had a goal and three assists, and Josh Morrissey, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Adam Lowry also scored for Winnipeg, which improved to 25-22-10. Stastny and Kyle Connor scored into empty nets late. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 20 of 24 shots.
Capitals 5, Flames 4
CALGARY, Alberta — Alex Ovechkin scored twice and moved into a tie for third place on the NHL’s career goals list, and Nic Dowd scored the go-ahead goal as the Washington Capitals rallied in the third period and beat the Calgary Flames 5-4 on Tuesday night.
Ovechkin’s second goal, into an empty net at 18:12 of the third that gave Washington a 5-3 lead, was his 766th career goal, tying him with Jaromir Jagr for third place in NHL history. Wayne Gretzky leads the list with 894 goals, and Gordie Howe is second with 801.
