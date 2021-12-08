Maple Leafs 5, Blue Jackets 4
TORONTO — Auston Matthews scored twice, defenseman Morgan Rielly set up four goals and Toronto beat Columbus to stop a two-game skid.
Rielly set up power-play goals by William Nylander and captain John Tavares, and two more from Matthews. His second goal came seven seconds after Tavares put the Maple Leafs in front 4-1 late in the second period.
Islanders 5, Senators 3
OTTAWA, Ontario — Anders Lee had two goals and New York snapped an 11-game losing streak with a win over Ottawa.
Oliver Wahlstrom, Kieffer Bellows and Jean-Gabriel Pageau also scored for the Islanders, who last won on Nov. 6. Ilya Sorokin stopped 30 shots.
Predators 5, Red Wings 2
DETROIT — Roman Josi beat four Detroit defenders for a first-period goal, Ryan Johansen scored on a power play and Nashville defeated the Red Wings.
The loss snapped Detroit’s five-game winning streak and its five-game home winning streak.
Josi took a feed from Dante Fabbro as he sped into the Red Wings zone and skated 1-on-4 through the defense before beating Alex Nedeljkovic on the forehand.
Lightning 3, Canadiens 2
MONTREAL — Ondrej Palat scored with 38 seconds left, giving the Tampa Bay Lightning a 3-2 comeback win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night.
Tampa Bay’s victory came exactly five months after the Lightning beat the Canadiens in the 2021 Stanley Cup Final.
Patrick Maroon and Corey Perry also scored for Tampa Bay. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 21 saves
Nick Suzuki and Mike Hoffman scored for Montreal. Jake Allen stopped 24 shots.
Perry scored the tying goal with just more than two minutes left in the third period in his first game back in Montreal, setting the stage for Palat’s winner.
Hurricanes 4, Jets 2
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Martin Necas and Vincent Trocheck scored power-play goals to lead Carolina over Winnipeg.
Jaccob Slavin and Sebastian Aho each had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes. Nino Niederreiter added two assists and Frederik Andersen made 16 saves in the opener of a five-game road trip.
Nikolaj Ehlers and Pierre-Luc Dubois scored for the Jets. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 30 shots as Winnipeg wrapped up a 2-2-0 homestand.
Blues 4, Panthers 3, OT
ST. LOUIS — Pavel Buchnevich scored a wraparound goal 53 seconds into overtime and St. Louis beat Florida.
The Blues split their back-to-back with Florida. Both games went to overtime.
Brandon Saad’s tip of Ivan Barbashev’s shot broke a 2-all tie and gave the Blues their first lead with 13:12 left in the third period.
Jonathan Huberdeau’s goal with 5:32 remaining tied it for the third time.
Vladimir Tarasenko had a goal and an assist, and Brayden Schenn also scored for the Blues. Ville Husso made 34 saves but exited after Huberdeau’s goal. Charlie Lindgren made his St. Louis debut in relief.
N.Y. Rangers 6, Blackhawks 2
CHICAGO — Chicago Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira was stretchered off the ice after he was leveled by Jacob Trouba in the second period of New York’s victory.
Artemi Panarin had two goals and two assists against his first NHL team, passing 500 career points and helping the Rangers to their seventh straight win. Trouba, Chris Kreider, Kevin Rooney and Barclay Goodrow also scored, and Alexandar Georgiev made 24 saves.
The Rangers also beat the Blackhawks 3-2 on Saturday night in New York. Their second matchup in four days was overshadowed by Trouba’s big hit on Khaira.
The Blackhawks said Khaira suffered an “upper-body blow” and was taken by ambulance to a hospital for further testing.
Wild 4, Oilers 1
EDMONTON, Alberta — Cam Talbot made 38 saves against his former team and Minnesota shut down Edmonton for its seventh straight victory.
Joel Eriksson Ek had a goal and an assist. Marcus Foligno, Victor Rask and Dmitry Kulikov also scored for the Wild (18-6-1), off to the best start in franchise history with 37 points through 25 games.
Sharks 5, Flames 3
SAN JOSE — Tomas Hertl scored his fourth career hat trick and the San Jose Sharks used a three-goal barrage in the second period to beat the Calgary Flames 5-3. The Pacific Division-leading Flames broke out to a 3-1 lead early in the second before the Sharks responded with goals from Erik Karlsson, Logan Couture and Hertl to take the lead.
Hertl sealed it with an empty-netter for his first hat trick since Jan. 22, 2019, against Washington.
Adin Hill made it stand up with 40 saves in the opener of a nine-game homestand, San Jose’s longest of the season.
