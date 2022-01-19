Sabres 3, Senators 1
OTTAWA, Ontario — Michael Houser made 43 saves in his season debut and Buffalo beat Ottawa.
Houser became the sixth goalie to start a game for Buffalo this season. Mark Jankowski, Dylan Cozens and Alex Tuch scored for the Sabres.
Drake Batherson had the lone goal for Ottawa, and Anton Forsberg stopped 30 shots.
Ottawa’s first home game since Dec. 11 was played without fans because of COVID-19 regulations.
Islanders 4, Flyers 3, SO
PHILADELPHIA — Oliver Wahlstrom scored in the ninth round of a shootout to lift the New York Islanders to a 4-3 win Tuesday night and send the Philadelphia Flyers to their ninth straight loss.
Just like the Flyers’ losing streak, the shootout went on and on until Wahlstrom finally got one past Carter Hart to help the Islanders beat the Flyers for the second straight night. New York was playing its first road game since Dec. 14 after topping Philadelphia 4-1 at home Monday.
Casey Cizikas hadn’t scored a goal since Nov. 4 until he got one against the Flyers on Monday, and then he tied this one with 4:28 left in regulation.
The Islanders improved to 1-3 in shootouts.
Claude Giroux snapped a tie with his 12th goal early in the third period for the Flyers. Giroux, the team captain and lone All-Star representative, has played all 979 career games with the Flyers and was a part of the 2010 Stanley Cup Final team. But in the final year of his contract, and with the Flyers well out of the playoff race, he could be playing his final games in Philadelphia before the March 21 trade deadline. There’s still value in the 34-year-old Giroux and the two sides just may want to work out a deal that positions him to finally raise the Cup.
Capitals 4, Jets 3
WASHINGTON — Alex Ovechkin scored his league-leading 27th goal of the season, Tom Wilson scored in overtime and the Washington Capitals beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-3 Tuesday night.
Wilson’s goal 26 seconds into the 3-on-3 OT gave the Capitals their first victory in that situation this season. They lost their previous seven games decided after regulation but before a shootout.
Washington needed overtime after Pierre-Luc Dubois tied it with 1:05 left. Vitek Vanecek stopped 30 of the 33 shots he faced, rebounding from allowing two goals in the opening minutes.
Ovechkin beat Connor Hellebuyck, who made 27 saves. It was Ovechkin’s 757th goal was also his 1,375th point, putting him ahead of Mike Modano for 24th on the career scoring list.
Hurricanes 7, Bruins 1
BOSTON — Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored twice during Carolina’s five-goal first period, Jaccob Slavin added a goal and two assists after a two-game absence, and the Hurricanes snapped Boston’s five-game winning streak.
Teuvo Teravainen, Seth Jarvis, Derek Stepan and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who have won two straight and seven of nine. They earned the win playing in their first road game in 17 days because of COVID-19 postponements.
Frederik Andersen had 31 saves for Carolina.
Canucks 3, Predators 1
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Thatcher Demko made 31 saves to lead Vancouver over skidding Nashville.
Elias Pettersson, Brock Boeser and Juho Lammikko scored in Vancouver’s second consecutive victory. The win ended the Canucks’ stretch of nine straight road games on a high note. Vancouver last played at home Dec. 14.
Philip Tomasino scored and David Rittich stopped 21 shots for Nashville, which has lost four in a row. The Predators went 12-1-1 in their 14 previous games before the slide.
Canadiens 5, Stars 3
DALLAS — Christian Dvorak scored twice, Sam Montembeault made a career-high 48 saves for his second win of the season and Montreal beat Dallas for its third road win.
Dvorak and Michael Pezzetta scored 22 seconds apart in the second period, and Tyler Toffoli, Dvorak and Josh Anderson beat Jake Oettinger three times in 3:15 for a 5-2 lead early in the third. Braden Holtby replaced Oettinger after Anderson’s goal at 4:18.
Jacob Peterson, Tyler Seguin and Joe Pavelski scored for Dallas, which never led. The Stars have been outscored 15-5 during a three-game losing streak.
Montreal fell one short of its highest number of goals in a game this season.
Flames 5, Panthers 1
CALGARY, Alberta — Sean Monahan scored twice for the first time this season and slumping Calgary beat NHL-leading Florida.
Rasmus Andersson got his first goal of the season, Matthew Tkachuk and Blake Coleman also scored and Johnny Gaudreau had four assists for Calgary. The Flames snapped a four-game skid and won on home ice for the first time since Nov. 29. They were 2-7-1 in their past 10 games.
Jacob Markstrom had 28 saves for Calgary. He had given up at least four goals in his previous five starts.
Sam Bennett scored for Florida, which ended a four-game winning streak and a nine-game points streak (8-0-1). Spencer Knight stopped 26 shots filling in for Sergei Bobrovsky.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.