Lightning 4, Senators 3
TAMPA, Fla. — Nikita Kucherov had a goal and two assists, and the Lightning rallied to beat the Senators.
Tampa Bay went ahead to stay when Kucherov scored from the low right circle with 2:30 remaining off a cross-ice pass by Mikhail Sergachev.
Kucherov has a four-game goal streak and an eight-game point streak overall.
Tampa Bay scored three of the four goals between the teams over the final 8:56 of the game.
Rangers 1, Flyers 0 (OT)
NEW YORK — Chris Kreider scored on a breakaway at 4:07 of overtime and Igor Shesterkin made 19 saves as the New York Rangers won their third straight game, beating the Philadelphia Flyers 1-0 on Tuesday night.
Philadelphia netminder Carter Hart had stopped all 35 shots he faced before Kreider deposited a backhand behind him after taking a pass from Mika Zibanejad, sending the Madison Square Garden crowd into a frenzy. Hart made five saves in overtime before Kreider scored his fourth goal of the season.
Golden Knights 3, Capitals 2
WASHINGTON — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Golden Knights to a win over the Capitals.
William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves.
Marcus Johansson and Trevor van Riemsdyk scored for Washington. Charlie Lindgren stopped 28 of 31 shots.
Bruins 6, Penguins 5 (OT)
PITTSBURGH — Hampus Lindholm scored at 3:37 of overtime and the Boston Bruins rallied past the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-5 on Tuesday night.
Boston trailed 5-3 entering the third period before scoring the final three goals of the game. Lindholm scored the game-winner with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle.
Pavel Zacha started the Bruins’ comeback at 11:59 of the third when he deflected a shot behind Pittsburgh goaltender Tristan Jarry. Taylor Hall tied the game with 1:17 to play when he scored from the top of the crease.
Wild 4, Canadiens 1
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Kirill Kaprizov had two goals and Mason Shaw scored his second career goal in as many games, leading the Wild to a win over the Canadiens.
Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves for Minnesota, which has earned points in six of its last seven games. The Wild have five wins in that stretch after losing the first three games of the season. Matt Boldy added an empty-net goal.
Kaprizov’s second multi-goal game of the season gives him eight for the season. He has scored four times in the last four games. Joel Eriksson Ek had a pair of assists for the Wild.
Islanders 3, Blackhawks 1
CHICAGO — Brock Nelson had a goal and an assist to lead the Islanders past the Blackhawks for their fourth straight win after Chicago starting goalie Alex Stalock left early in the first period with an undisclosed injury.
Anders Lee also scored and Zach Parise added an empty-netter for New York.
Ilya Sorokin made 21 saves and lost a bid for his second shutout in three starts when Jonathan Toews scored a power-play goal on a deflection midway through the third period.
Oilers 7, Predators 4
EDMONTON, Alberta — Evander Kane had a hat trick, Connor McDavid added two goals and two assists, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Nashville Predators 7-4 on Tuesday night.
Leon Draisaitl finished with a goal and four assists, and Derek Ryan also scored for the Oilers (7-3-0), who have won five games in a row.
Kraken 5, Flames 4
CALGARY, Alberta — Daniel Sprong, Yanni Gourde and Matt Beniers scored in a five-minute span of the third period and the Seattle Kraken beat the Calgary Flames 5-4 on Tuesday night.
Carson Soucy and Morgan Geekie also scored as the Kraken beat the Flames for the first time. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists and Joey Daccord stopped 36 of 40 shots for the win in his first start of the season.
Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist for the Flames to reach 400 career points. Nazem Kadri, Nikita Zadorov and Trevor Lewis also scored for the Flames. Elias Lindholm added a pair of assists. Dan Vladar stopped 21 of 26 shots in the loss.
Coyotes 3, Panthers 1
TEMPE, Ariz. — Nick Ritchie scored a tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Florida Panthers 3-1 on Tuesday night for their first victory in three games at their new Mullett Arena home.
Ritchie’s power-play goal with 11:05 remaining came on a wrist shot from the slot that beat Spencer Knight to the glove side for a 2-1 lead. Ritchie has four goals this season, all on the power play.
Devils 5, Canucks 2
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Yegor Sharangovich and Jack Hughes each scored and had an assist to help the New Jersey Devils beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Tuesday night.
Nico Hischier, Michael McLeod and Dawson Mercer also had goals for the Devils (7-3-0), who won their fourth game in a row for the first time since October 2018.
Bo Horvat replied for the Canucks (2-6-2) with a pair of power-play goals. J.T. Miller contributed helpers on both tallies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.