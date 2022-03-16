Coyotes 6, Canadiens 3
MONTREAL — Clayton Keller and Lawson Crouse each had a goal and an assist as Arizona beat Montreal to finish a five-game road trip with four wins.
Barrett Hayton, Anton Stralman, Nick Ritchie and Nick Schmaltz also scored for the Coyotes. Karel Vejmelka made 36 saves.
Laurent Dauphin scored and Cole Caufield made things interesting with two goals in eight seconds, but Montreal lost the matchup of the NHL’s bottom-dwellers.
Capitals 4, Islanders 3, SO
WASHINGTON — Alex Ovechkin scored his 767th goal to pass Jaromir Jagr for third on the NHL career list in the Washington Capitals’ 4-3 shootout victory against the New York Islanders on Tuesday night.
Ovechkin’s goal with 4:58 left in the third period gave the Capitals the lead and made him the top European goal-scorer in league history. The longtime Russian captain was surrounded by teammates while he was given a standing ovation by the crowd in the U.S capital that has cheered Ovechkin for almost two decades.
The chants of “Ovi! Ovi!” continued before Islanders captain Anders Lee tied it with a 6-on-5 goal with 1:59 remaining in the third. But fans left happy after Anthony Mantha scored the shootout winner to boost the Capitals to 5-0-1 in their past six games.
Maple Leafs 4, Stars 0
TORONTO — Erik Kallgren made 35 saves to earn a shutout in his first NHL start as Toronto blanked Dallas.
John Tavares had a goal and an assist for the Maple Leafs (38-17-5). Rasmus Sandin and Ondrej Kase also scored, and Mitch Marner and Morgan Rielly had two assists apiece. Ilya Mikheyev added an empty-net goal.
Jake Oettinger stopped 36 shots for Dallas (32-23-3).
Predators 4, Penguins 1
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Juuse Saros made 35 saves to lead Nashville over Pittsburgh.
Mattias Ekholm, Tanner Jeannot, Eeli Tolvanen and Yakov Trenin scored for the Predators, who have won five of six. Roman Josi had three assists and Colton Sissons added two.
Jake Guentzel had the lone goal and Casey DeSmith stopped 21 shots for Pittsburgh, which won its previous two games.
Jets 7, Golden Knights 3
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Kyle Connor extended his goal streak to five games and Winnipeg downed Vegas.
Connor added two assists to go with his 38th goal of the season. Blake Wheeler, Mark Scheifele, Logan Stanley and Josh Morrissey each had a goal and an assist, and Nikolaj Ehlers and Adam Lowry also scored for the Jets.
Bruins 2, Blackhawks 1, OT
CHICAGO — Matt Grzelcyk scored at 1:40 of overtime and the surging Boston Bruins beat Chicago.
After taking a cross-ice feed from Taylor Hall, Grzelcyk whipped a shot past goalie Marc-Andre Fleury to end it on Boston’s 48th shot. Hall had two assists as Boston won its third straight to start a four-game trip and improved to 10-1-1 in its last 12 overall.
Fleury sparkled in net, making 46 saves as the Bruins dominated and outshot the Blackhawks 48-20.
Oilers 7, Red Wings 5
EDMONTON, Alberta — Evander Kane had a pair of goals and the Edmonton Oilers ended up with a 7-5 victory over the Detroit Red Wings after having an early 3-0 advantage.
Devin Shore, Connor McDavid, Zach Hyman, Kailer Yamamoto and Warren Foegele also scored for the Oilers, who have won three straight as they try to solidify their playoff position.
Panthers 3, Sharks 2, OT
SAN JOSE — Frank Vatrano tied the game early in the third period and scored the winner 1:11 into overtime to lead the Florida Panthers past the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Tuesday night for their sixth victory in seven games.
Vatrano beat goalie James Reimer with a slapshot from the high slot to give the Panthers their seventh win this season when trailing trailing after two periods.
Canucks 6, Devils 3
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Bo Horvat had two goals and an assist to lead the Vancouver Canucks past the New Jersey Devils 6-3 on Tuesday night.
Tanner Pearson added a goal and an assist for the Canucks (30-24-7). Brad Hunt, Nils Hoglander and Juho Lahmmikko also scored, and J.T. Miller had three assists to extend his point streak to 13 games.
Jack Hughes had a goal and an assist for the Devils (22-33-5). Ryan Graves and Nathan Bastian also scored, and Yegor Sharangovich added two assists.
