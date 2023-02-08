Penguins 2, Avalanche 1, OT
PITTSBURGH — Kris Letang scored 3:36 into overtime to cap a frantic rally as Pittsburgh stunned Colorado.
The Avalanche controlled long stretches of regulation before Bryan Rust tied it with 3:38 remaining in the third period. The Penguins killed a penalty in overtime before Letang won it with a shot from the left circle.
Casey DeSmith made 41 saves for Pittsburgh, single-handedly keeping his team in it for the first two periods as Colorado dominated.
Nathan MacKinnon scored his 14th goal of the season for the Avalanche. Colorado goaltender Pavel Francouz stopped 36 shots but couldn’t get a handle on Letang’s laser that handed Colorado just its second loss in its last nine games.
Sharks 4, Lightning 3, OT
TAMPA, Fla. — Timo Meier scored his second goal of the game and 30th this season 2:19 into overtime, and the San Jose Sharks rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 on Tuesday night.
The loss ended Tampa Bay’s 12-game winning streak at home, a franchise record. The Lightning dropped to 20-1-0 when leading after the first period and 20-5-1 at home overall.
San Jose also got goals from Erik Karlsson and Jonah Gadjovich. Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 34 shots.
Brayden Point had two goals and Ross Colton also scored for the Lightning, who lost 7-1 at Florida on Monday night. Brian Elliott made 18 saves.
Nikita Kucherov had two assists and tops the NHL with 55. The right wing tied his franchise record with a point in 16 consecutive home games.
Golden Knights 5, Predators 1
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Phil Kessel, William Carrier and Chandler Stephenson each had a goal and an assist, and the Vegas Golden Knights snapped a four-game losing streak.
Michael Amadio and Alex Pietrangelo also scored for the Golden Knights, and Adin Hill made 16 saves in the team’s first game since Jan. 28.
Oilers 5, Red Wings 2
DETROIT — Ryan McLeod and Warrn Foegele had goals 36 seconds apart early in the second and Edmonton earned its eighth win in nine games.
Foegele scored again midway through the period to give the Oilers a 3-1 lead. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins restored their two-goal lead late in the third period and Evander Kane added an empty net goal. Edmonton’s Jack Campbell stopped 30 shots, including some key ones in the third to keep a one-goal lead.
Islanders 4, Kraken 0
NEW YORK — Bo Horvat scored in his home debut with New York, leading his new team to victory.
Ilya Sorokin made 31 saves in his fifth shutout this season and No. 15 for his career. Samuel Bolduc, Simon Holmstrom and Zach Parise also scored in New York’s fourth straight win, and Jean-Gabriel Pageau added two assists.
