Lightning 5, Canadiens 4, OT
TAMPA, Fla. — Ondrej Palat scored 36 seconds into overtime after Tampa Bay teammate Corey Perry tied it late in the third period, and the Lightning beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-4 on Tuesday night in the first NHL game following an extended holiday break. Perry got the equalizer with 19.7 seconds left in regulation and the Lightning net empty before Palat won it off a pass from Victor Hedman.
Sharks 8, Coyotes 7, SO
SAN JOSE — Tomas Hertl came out of COVID-19 protocols and delivered twice for the San Jose Sharks in their 8-7 shootout victory over the Arizona Coyotes.
Hertl scored his team-leading 15th goal and added a shootout goal for San Jose, which played for the first time since Dec. 16 amid a flurry of postponements.
Logan Couture had a goal and an assist and scored in the shootout and Jeffrey Viel scored his first goal for the Sharks, which had lost five of their previous seven games. Goalie James Reimer made 39 saves. Nick Bonino, Radim Simek, Timo Meier and Alexander Barbanov also scored.
