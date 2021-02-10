Panthers 2, Red Wings 1
SUNRISE, Fla. — Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves and Patric Hornqvist was credited with the eventual winning goal when a teammate’s shot bounced off his shoulder and into the net as the Florida Panthers beat the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 on Tuesday night.
Bobrovsky improved to 4-0-1 this season. Alex Wennberg also scored for the Panthers.
Hornqvist’s winner and sixth goal of the season came on a power play when a shot by Aaron Ekblad deflected off his shoulder and over the head of Thomas Greiss at 8:04 of the second period, making the score 2-1. Hornqvist also had an assist.
Filip Zadina scored for the Red Wings.
Greiss stopped 20 shots in his eighth straight appearance.
The Panthers are 10-1-1 over their last 12 games against Detroit. The Red Wings have lost nine of 10.
Zadina put the Red Wings ahead 1-0 at the 3:31 mark of the first.
Dylan Larkin’s assist on Zadina’s goal, his first point in four games, gives him 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) in 22 games against the Panthers.
Huberdeau’s assist on the goal by Wennberg was his 450th NHL point.
Oilers 3, Senators 2
OTTAWA, Ontario — Defensemen Darnell Nurse, Evan Bouchard and Tyson Barrie provided the scoring and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Ottawa Senators 3-2 on Tuesday night.
With the defense providing the offense, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl saw their 10-game point streaks come to an end. Draisaitl hit the post with the net empty in the final seconds.
With the win, the Oilers (8-7-0) moved above the .500 mark for the first time this season. The move is largely due to their success against struggling Ottawa (2-11-1).
It was the fourth game between the teams in 10 days. Edmonton won the first three — 8-5 and 4-2 in Edmonton and 3-1 Monday at the Canadian Tire Centre. They will meet five more times in the regular season.
Connor Brown and Evgenii Dadonov scored for Ottawa.
Ottawa replaced goaltender Marcus Hogberg with Matt Murray at 3:53 of the second period after the Oilers went up 3-1. Hogberg stopped 10 of 13 shots.
Trailing 3-1 going into the third, the Senators closed within a goal when a pass from Mike Reilly sent Dadonov in on a breakaway. He beat Mikko Koskinen at 1:20 for his second goal in as many nights.
Ottawa has lost three straight and 12 of 13 — including 11 in regulation. Its wins came in the season opener Jan. 15 against Toronto and Feb. 4 against Montreal.
Edmonton has won two straight and five of six.
Koskinen returned in goal for Edmonton and finished with 42 saves after giving way Monday to Mike Smith, who was impressive in his season debut after being sidelined by injury.
Blackhawks 2, Stars 1, OT
DALLAS — Pius Suter scored 2:15 into overtime Tuesday night to give the Chicago Blackhawks their second straight 2-1 win over the Dallas Stars in the extra period.
The rookie skated toward the net and slid the puck beneath goalie Jake Oettinger’s stick to complete a comeback win.
Mattias Janmark also scored for Chicago, which is 6-1-4 in its last 11 games.
Roope Hintz scored for the Stars, who are 0-1-2 in their past three.
In a matchup of rookie goaltenders, Kevin Lankinen made 34 saves for the Blackhawks, and Oettinger stopped 27 shots.
Lightning 6, Predators 1
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Steven Stamkos had two goals and an assist, Mathieu Joseph scored twice and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 32 saves to lead streaking Tampa Bay past Nashville.
Ondrej Palat and Yanni Gourde also scored for the Stanley Cup champions, who have won six straight games — the longest active streak in the NHL. Four of those wins have come against the Predators in the last 11 days.
Rocco Grimaldi had the lone goal for Nashville, which has lost five of six. Juuse Saros made 24 saves.
Golden Knights 5, Ducks 4
VEGAS — Zach Whitecloud scored the first game-winning goal of his career late in the third period to lift Vegas over Anaheim.
Chandler Stephenson, Jonathan Marchessault, Alex Tuch and Nicolas Roy also scored for Vegas. Marc-Andre Fleury improved to 5-0-0 this season after making 19 saves.
The Golden Knights are 7-0-1 at home, earning 15 of 16 possible points.
Isac Lundestrom, Troy Terry, Adam Henrique and Ryan Getzlaf scored for Anaheim. Ryan Miller made 26 saves.
Sharks 4, Kings 3, SO
LOS ANGELES — Logan Couture scored in a shootout after teammate Evander Kane tied the game with 44.3 seconds remaining in regulation, and San Jose beat Los Angeles.
Couture also had a goal for the third straight game. Timo Meier scored and Martin Jones made 24 saves for the Sharks.
Dustin Brown had two goals and an assist for the Kings, who lost their fifth straight. Anze Kopitar also scored and Cal Petersen stopped 37 shots.
Flames 3, Jets 2
CALGARY, Alberta — Elias Lindholm scored a power-play goal with less than two minutes remaining in the third period, leading Calgary past Winnipeg.
Lindholm’s game winner came at 18:18 of the third as Calgary defeated the Jets in regulation for the first time in five games this season.
Andrew Mangiapane and Byron Froese also scored for the Flames. Jacob Markstrom stopped 25 of 27 shots for the win.
Nikolaj Ehlers scored twice for Winnipeg, with Andrew Copp assisting on both goals. Connor Hellebuyck had 26 saves in the loss.
Philadelphia at Washington, ppd
