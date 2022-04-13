Panthers 3, Ducks 2, OT
SUNRISE, Fla. — Jonathan Huberdeau scored at 3:41 of overtime to lift Florida over Anaheim for the Panthers eighth straight victory.
Anthony Duclair scored twice for the Eastern Conference leaders, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 22 saves.
Derek Grant and Troy Terry scored for the Ducks. John Gibson stopped 52 shots in an incredible effort that went for naught.
Kings 5, Blackhawks 2
CHICAGO — Blake Lizotte scored twice, Phillip Danault had a goal and an assist and Los Angeles snapped a three-game skid with a victory over Chicago.
Trevor Moore and Jordan Spence also scored for Los Angeles. Jonathan Quick finished with 18 saves.
Taylor Raddysh and Patrick Kanes scored for the Blackhawks, who dropped their eighth straight game (0-6-2). Collin Delia made 31 saves.
Sabres 5, Maple Leafs 2
TORONTO — Rasmus Dahlin and Rasmus Asplund each had a goal and an assist, helping Buffalo beat Toronto.
Tage Thompson, Kyle Okposo and Jeff Skinner also scored for Buffalo (27-37-11). Alex Tuch and Victor Olofsson added two assists apiece. Craig Anderson made 23 saves as the Sabres won the season series 3-1-0 and became the only team to defeat the Leafs three times this season.
Hurricanes 4, Rangers 2
NEW YORK — Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal scored third-period goals and Frederik Andersen made 28 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night in a showdown for first place in the Metropolitan Division.
Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who moved four points ahead of second-place New York with eight games remaining in the regular season.
K’Andre Miller scored and Chris Kreider added a late goal for his 50th of the season. Igor Shesterkin finished with 21 saves.
Capitals 9, Flyers 2
WASHINGTON — Alex Ovechkin scored for a fourth consecutive game to reach 46 on the season and T.J. Oshie ended a nine-game goal drought to help Washington extend its winning streak to four games with a victory over Philadelphia.
The Capitals scored three goals on their first six shots. Lars Eller scored twice, Martin Fehervary and Connor Sheary added goals, and defenseman Matt Irwin scored for the first time since Dec. 6, 2018. Goals by Garnet Hathaway and Johan Larsson closed out the scoring for the Capitals, who had their highest scoring output of the season and at home in 14 years. Ilya Samsonov made 19 saves to improve to 7-1-0 against Philadelphia.
Blues 4, Bruins 2
BOSTON — Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice, including the go-ahead goal in the second period, and St. Louis rallied to beat Boston.
Torey Krug and David Perron each finished with a goal and an assist as the Blues (43-20-10) posted their sixth straight victory. Ville Husso had 39 saves to win his fifth straight start. Robert Thomas added his 48th assist of the season, extending his career-best point streak to 10 games.
Senators 4, Red Wings 1
DETROIT — Tim Stützle had two goals and an assist, and Ottawa stopped a three-game skid with a win over Detroit.
Austin Watson added a goal and an assist, and Drake Batherson snapped a tie in the second period. Anton Forsberg made 24 saves.
Islanders 5, Penguins 4, SO
NEW YORK — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as New York beat Pittsburgh.
Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York.
Wild 5, Oilers 1
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Kevin Fiala and Ryan Hartman each scored twice, and Minnesota beat Edmonton in a matchup of two of the NHL’s hottest teams.
Frederick Gaudreau also scored for Minnesota, which improved to 11-1-2 in its last 14 games. Cam Talbot made 27 saves.
Predators 1, Sharks 0, OT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ryan Johansen scored from a sharp angle at 3:18 of overtime to lead Nashville over slumping San Jose.
Juuse Saros made 25 saves for the Predators, who snapped a two-game skid as they try to maintain their hold on a wild card in the tight Western Conference playoff race. The shutout was Saros’ fourth of the season and 18th of his career.
Flames 5, Kraken 3
CALGARY, Alberta — Matthew Tkachuk scored three goals for a career-best 37 this season, and Calgary rallied to beat Seattle to extend its winning streak to five games.
Noah Hanifin had a goal and an assist, and Andrew Mangiapane also scored for Calgary (45-19-9), which had four unanswered goals in the third period.
Stars 1, Lightning 0
DALLAS — Roope Hintz scored with 4:50 remaining and Dallas forced Tampa Bay to wait at least another day to clinch a playoff spot.
The Lightning could have clinched their fifth consecutive playoff berth and eighth in the past nine years with a victory.
Devils 6, Coyotes 2
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Fabian Zetterlund and Kevin Bahl got their first career goals and New Jersey scored twice in the final minute of the second period, sending the Devils to a 6-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night.
Tomas Tatar and Jesper Boqvist scored 22 seconds apart late in the second for a 4-2 lead.
Canucks 5, Golden Knights 4
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Quinn Hughes scored 51 seconds into overtime and the Vancouver Canucks kept their slim playoff hopes alive with a 5-4 win over the Vegas Golden Knights.
The result moves Vancouver within three points of Vegas. Both teams are battling for wild-card spots in the Western Conference.
Elias Pettersson had goal and a pair of assists for the Canucks in regulation.
Bo Horvat had a goal and an assist. Vasily Podkolzin and Brad Richardson rounded out the scoring for Vancouver, which has won four straight games.
