Flames 5, Wild 1
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Matthew Tkachuk scored 72 seconds into the game and the streaking Calgary Flames beat Minnesota for their second consecutive victory over the Wild.
Andrew Mangiapane, Elias Lindholm, Tyler Toffoli and Mikael Backlund also had goals for the Flames, who have won 12 of 13. Johnny Gaudreau contributed two assists to add to his team-leading point total.
Jacob Markstrom made 32 saves for the win. He was also in net when Calgary routed the Wild 7-3 at home on Saturday.
Red Wings 4, Hurricanes 3, OT
DETROIT — Lucas Raymond scored a power-play goal with eight seconds remaining in overtime and Detroit ended Carolina’s five-game winning streak.
Raymond’s 16th goal came on a rebound of Tyler Bertuzzi’s shot. Carter Rowney, Michael Rasmussen and Dylan Larkin scored in regulation for the Red Wings. Alex Nedeljkovic made 27 saves.
Sebastian Aho, Jesper Fast and Jordan Staal scored for the Hurricanes. Antti Raanta stopped 38 shots.
Lightning 5, Senators 2
TAMPA, Fla. — Brayden Point had a goal and three assists, Steven Stamkos extended his goal streak to five games and Tampa Bay rebounded from an early two-goal deficit to beat Ottawa.
Point has five goals and 11 points during a seven-game point streak, and has a goal in three straight games. Stamkos has scored six times and added a pair of assists during his run.
The Senators got first-period goals from Tyler Ennis and Zach Sanford, and Matt Murray stopped 17 shots.
Oilers 3, Flyers 0
PHILADELPHIA — Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists, Connor McDavid added a goal and an assist and Mikko Koskinen made 39 saves to lead Edmonton over Philadelphia.
Kailer Yamamoto also scored for the Oilers, who improved to 17-0-0 when scoring first. Draisaitl and McDavid are tied for the NHL lead with 77 points.
Blue Jackets 4, Devils 3
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Boone Jenner and Patrik Laine both scored and had an assist, Jake Christiansen got his first career goal and Columbus came from behind to beat New Jersey. Oliver Bjorkstrand added a goal and Jakub Voracek had two assists for the Blue Jackets, who beat New Jersey at home for the seventh straight time dating to 2018. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 30 shots in his 19th win.
Jets 8, Canadiens 4
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Mark Scheifele scored twice and added an assist to help Winnipeg spoil a spirited Montreal comeback.
Pierre-Luc Dubois had a goal and two assists, and Paul Stastny, Andrew Copp, Adam Lowry, Nate Schmidt and Evgeny Svechnikov also scored for the Jets. Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves.
Avalanche 5, Islanders 3
DENVER — Andre Burakovsky scored the third-period tiebreaker for Colorado just 59 seconds after New York had a go-ahead goal reversed.
Burakovsky has scored in three consecutive games and also added an assist for Colorado, which has won four straight. Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog and Devon Toews also had goals for the Avalanche, and Darcy Kuemper made 28 saves.
Golden Knights 3, Sharks 1
LAS VEGAS — Reilly Smith scored twice and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the San Jose Sharks 3-1.
The victory snapped a two-game skid for the Golden Knights and gave coach Peter DeBoer his 500th career win.
Vegas is third in the Pacific Division with 64 points, one back of the Kings .
