Penguins 5, Blue Jackets 1
PITTSBURGH — Jake Guentzel scored twice during a furious second-period surge, and Pittsburgh breezed past Columbus.
Radim Zohorna and Bryan Rust also scored during the second for Pittsburgh. Evgeni Malkin added a power-play goal in the third as the Penguins won their third straight. Tristan Jarry stopped 26 shots to improve to 7-1 in his last eight starts.
Blues 5, Capitals 2
WASHINGTON — Nathan Walker scored the go-ahead goal hours after being called up, helping St. Louis snap a three-game skid with a win over Washington.
Brandon Saad and Brayden Schenn each had a goal and an assist, and captain Ryan O’Reilly scored on the power play for St. Louis, which had lost seven of its past nine games. David Perron added an empty-netter to extend his goal-scoring streak to seven games, and Ville Husso made 19 saves for his 16th victory of the season.
Islanders 3, Senators 0
NEW YORK — Semyon Varlamov made 24 saves in his first shutout of the season, leading New York past Ottawa.
Scott Mayfield, Anders Lee and Zach Parise scored in the third period. Brock Nelson finished with three assists as the Islanders won for the sixth time in eight games.
Varlamov’s 35th career shutout included a key stop on Colin White in the final minute of the second period.
Devils 7, Rangers 4
NEWARK, N.J. — Jack Hughes scored twice and New Jersey broke loose for five second-period goals — four in a six-minute span — to erase an early deficit and beat the Rangers.
Nico Daws made 31 saves for the Devils. Ryan Graves, P.K. Subban, Dawson Mercer, Tomas Tatar and Yegor Sharangovich also scored for New Jersey.
Hurricanes 3, Lightning 2
RALEIGH, N.C. — Martin Necas and Tony DeAngelo scored on Carolina’s slumping power play, and the Hurricanes stopped a four-game slide by topping the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Tuesday night.
Sebastian Aho also scored for Carolina, and Seth Jarvis had two assists. Frederik Andersen made 27 saves for just his second win this month.
Red Wings 6, Flyers 3
DETROIT — Jakub Vrana scored twice and Detroit won for the second time in nine games, defeating Philadelphia.
Tyler Bertuzzi had a goal and two assists, and Oskar Sundqvist, acquired from St. Louis on Monday, contributed an empty-netter and an assist in his Detroit debut. Rookie Lucas Raymond supplied his 20th goal and Joe Veleno also scored. Dylan Larkin, Pius Suter and Filip Hronek each had two assists. Alex Nedeljkovic made 30 saves for Detroit, which was 1-6-1 in its previous eight games.
Jets 4, Golden Knights 0
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Connor Hellebuyck made 42 saves, and Winnipeg blanked Vegas.
Nikolaj Ehlers and Mark Scheifele each had a goal and an assist for Winnipeg. Pierre-Luc Dubois and Neal Pionk also scored, and Blake Wheeler and Kyle Connor each had two assists.
Stars 5, Oilers 3
DALLAS — Roope Hintz and Denis Gurianov scored 24 seconds apart late in the third period to rally Dallas, as Edmonton lost for the first time this season after scoring first.
Tyler Seguin added an empty-net goal at 19:41 for his 300th career score and Jason Robertson and Joe Pavelski added goals for the Stars, who won consecutive games for the first time since a four-game streak Feb. 27-March 6. Jake Oettinger made 22 saves.
Sharks 4, Flames 3
CALGARY, Alberta — Logan Couture and Alexander Barabanov scored in a 28-second span in the third period, rallying San Jose over Calgary.
Marc-Edouard Vlasic and Timo Meier also scored for San Jose (28-27-8).
Kraken 4, Coyotes 2
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Carson Soucy had two goals and Daniel Sprong scored in his first game with Seattle in a win over Arizona.
Soucy scored the first and last goal in a five-goal second period and Morgan Geekie added one in the third as the expansion Kraken won their third game in the last four.
