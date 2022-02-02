Rangers 5, Panthers 2
NEW YORK — Chris Kreider had two power-play goals and an assist and New York beat NHL-leading Florida.
Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists, Mika Zibanejad had a goal and an assist, and Alexis Lafrenière also scored for the Rangers. Igor Shesterkin stopped 34 shots to help give coach Gerard Gallant his 300th career victory. New York heads into the All-Star break with four wins in its last six overall, and seven of eight at home.
Lightning 3, Sharks 2, OT
TAMPA, Fla. — Victor Hedman scored from the left circle with 2:15 left in overtime, and Tampa Bay beat San Jose.
Hedman’s goal came 39 seconds after Tampa Bay defenseman Ryan McDonagh was called for tripping, but the Sharks’ power play was negated when Timo Meier was sent off for embellishment.
Anthony Cirelli and Alex Killorn also scored for the Lightning, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 19 saves.
Bruins 3, Kraken 2
BOSTON — David Pastrnak scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, to lift Boston over Seattle. Taylor Hall added a goal and an assist to help Boston win for the second time in three games heading into the All-Star break. Linus Ullmark had 25 saves for the Bruins.
Maple Leafs 7, Devils 1
NEWARK, N.J. — Mitchell Marner had two goals and an assist, Jack Campbell had 31 saves and Toronto routed New Jersey.
Capitals 4, Penguins 3, OT
PITTSBURGH — Dmitry Orlov scored his second goal of the game in the final minute of overtime to give Washington the win over Pittsburgh. Orlov scored at 4:17 of OT, beating goaltender Tristan Jarry on the blocker side with a wrist shot.
Flyers 3, Jets 1
PHILADELPHIA — James van Riemsdyk snapped a tie game when he scored off a rebound with 4:09 left to lift Philadelphia over Winnipeg.
Islanders 4, Senators 1
NEW YORK — Oliver Wahlstrom and Mathew Barzal scored in the second period, Ilya Sorokin stopped 26 of 27 shots and New York beat Ottawa.
Coyotes 3, Avalanche 2, SO
DENVER — Alex Galchenyuk was the only scorer in the shootout, and the Arizona Coyotes rallied to beat Colorado 3-2 on Tuesday night, snapping the Avalanche’s 18-game home winning streak.
Galchenyuk had a second-period goal and Lawson Crouse also scored for the Coyotes. Scott Wedgewood stopped 38 shots in regulation and overtime. He made a game-sealing save on Nazem Kadri on Colorado’s last shootout try.
Predators 4, Canucks 2
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Filip Forsberg scored twice and Juuse Saros made 30 saves in the 100th win of his NHL career, leading Nashville past Vancouver.
Flames 4, Stars 3
DALLAS — Oliver Kylington exited the penalty box, joined a rush and scored to cap a three-goal rally in the third period as Calgary defeated Dallas.
Golden Knights 5, Sabres 2
LAS VEGAS — Mark Stone, Jonathan Marchessault and Brett Howden each had a goal and an assist and Vegas beat Buffalo.
