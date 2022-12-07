Kings 5, Senators 2
OTTAWA, Ontario — Viktor Arvidsson scored twice, and the L.A. Kings took a decisive 5-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday.
Matt Roy, Mikey Anderson and Kevin Fiala also had goals, and Anze Kopitar registered three assists for the Kings (14-10-4), who kicked off a six-game road trip.
Pheonix Copley made 31 saves in his first appearance for L.A.
Drake Batherson and Thomas Chabot each scored power-play goals for Ottawa (10-14-1), but the home side looked uninspired for long periods of play.
Cam Talbot got chased midway through the second period after allowing five goals on 14 shots. Anton Forsberg stopped all 14 shots he faced in relief.
Down 5-1, midway through the third period, Ottawa’s lone bright spot was Chabot picking up his second power play goal in as many games.
The Senators failed to show any real urgency to get back into the game, despite trailing 4-1 into the second.
The Kings padded their lead midway through the period with a power-play goal when Fiala picked up his ninth of the season.
Ducks 4, Hurricanes 3, OT
ANAHEIM — Ryan Strome scored at 1:56 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Tuesday night to stop a six-game losing streak.
Strome put a snap shot past goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov after getting a pass from Cam Fowler. Six of the Ducks’ seven wins this season have come in overtime or a shootout.
Adam Henrique, Max Comtois and Brett Leason also scored for Anaheim. John Gibson stopped 34 shots.
Brady Skjei, Sebastian Aho and Jordan Staal had goals for Carolina. Kochetkov made 26 saves.
Carolina has earned a point in each of its last eight road games (4-0-4), marking the fifth road point streak of at least eight games in franchise history. The Hurricanes have already played 17 games away from home this season, the second-most of any team.
Devils 3, Blackhawks 0
NEWARK, N.J. — Defenseman Dougie Hamilton had a goal and two assists, Vitek Vanecek made 24 saves for his second shutout and NHL-leading New Jersey defeated Chicago.
Nico Hischier and Jesper Bratt also scored and Jack Hughes had two outstanding assists for the Devils, who are a league-best 21-4-1, despite losing their first two games. Hughes has a six-game point streak with six goals and four assists.
Penguins 4, Blue Jackets 1
PITTSBURGH — Sidney Crosby had two goals, Bryan Rust scored for a second straight game and Pittsburgh beat Columbus to run its winning streak to three games.
Crosby pushed his goal total to 15 by beating Elvis Merzlikins twice in the second period as the Penguins remained unbeaten against Columbus in the Blue Jackets’ last 12 visits to PPG Paints Arena. Teddy Blueger added a late goal.
Red Wings 4, Lightning 2
TAMPA, Fla. — Ville Husso made 28 of his 44 saves in the third period and Detroit beat Tampa Bay.
The Red Wings got goals from Michael Rasmussen, Jonatan Berggren, Adam Erne and David Perron.
Blues 7, Islanders 4
NEW YORK — Noel Acciari and Colton Parayko scored 13 seconds apart in the third period and St. Louis defeated New York.
Acciari finished with two goals, Josh Leivo had a goal and an assist and Thomas Greiss made 36 saves and the Blues snapped a five-game skid in the finale of a three-game northeastern road trip. Ivan Barbashev, Ryan O’Reilly and Robert Thomas also scored for St. Louis.
Jets 5, Panthers 2
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Kyle Connor had two goals and an assist as the Jets spoiled Paul Maurice’s return to Winnipeg with a 5-2 victory over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night.
Mark Scheifele had a pair of power-play goals and Adam Lowry added an empty-net goal for the Jets. Pierre-Luc Dubois finished with three assists. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 38 of 40 shots as Winnipeg improved to 9-3-0 at home.
Maple Leafs 4, Stars 0
DALLAS — Matt Murray made a season-high 44 saves and Mitch Marner extended his Toronto-record point streak to 20 games with an early assist in a win over Dallas.
Canadiens 4, Kraken 2
SEATTLE — Cole Caufield and Josh Anderson scored in a seven-second span in the second period and the Montreal Canadiens snapped a two-game skid with a 4-2 win over the Seattle Kraken.
Canadiens rookie Johnathan Kovacevic and Seattle rookie Shane Wright scored their first NHL goals in the game.
After Kovacevic put Montreal on the board with a goal at 12:56 in the first period, Wright tied it up at 15:30.
It was Wright’s first game back after a five-game conditioning stint with the AHL’s Coachella Valley Firebirds. Wright’s goal came against a Montreal squad that passed him over with the No. 1 pick of the 2022 NHL draft. Oliver Bjorkstrand and Yanni Gourde assisted on the goal.
Caufield and Anderson answered in the second, scoring at 2:05 and 2:12 to give Montreal a 3-1 lead. Nick Suzuki assisted on Caulfield’s score and Christian Dvorak and Juraj Slafkovsky picking up assists on Anderson’s goal.
The Canadiens added to their lead at 18:40 in the second, when Rem Pitlick scored to make it 4-1, with assists going to Joel Edmundson and Jake Evans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.