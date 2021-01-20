Devils 4, Rangers 3
NEW YORK — Jack Hughes had two goals and an assist in New Jersey’s three-goal second period, Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 47 shots and the Devils beat the New York Rangers 4-3 Tuesday night.
Miles Wood had a goal and an assist, and Travis Zajac also scored to give New Jersey at least a point in each of its first three games (2-0-1).
Blackwood, starting for the third straight game, made seven saves in the first period and 20 each in the second and third — finishing five short of his career high set last season.
Flyers 3, Sabres 0
PHILADELPHIA — Brian Ellliott made 40 saves, Travis Konecny scored his fourth goal in four games and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-0 on Tuesday night.
Jakub Voracek also scored and Kevin Hayes added an empty-netter for Philadelphia, which bounced back from Monday night’s 6-1 loss to the Sabres.
Konecny broke the scoreless tie with 2:09 left in the second on a breakaway, beating Carter Hutton with a backhand that went through the goalie’s legs. Oskar Lindblom set up the goal with a long bank pass from deep in the defensive zone that landed perfectly on Konecny’s stick in Buffalo’s zone.
Panthers 5, Blackhawks 4, OT
SUNRISE, Fla. — Frank Vatrano scored 2:50 into overtime, and the Florida Panthers beat the winless Chicago Blackhawks 5-4.
Carter Verhaeghe scored two goals for Florida (2-0-0), and Patric Hornqvist also scored. Keith Yandle had a goal and an assist.
Hornqvist, who was acquired in a September trade with Pittsburgh, has two goals and an assist in the first two games.
Sergei Bobrovsky made 29 saves for Florida in his first start of the season, but the two-time Vezina Trophy winner was a bit rusty.
Penguins 5, Capitals 4, OT
PITTSBURGH — Sidney Crosby scored 1:11 into overtime, lifting the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 5-4 victory over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night.
Crosby collected his third goal of the season when he pounced on a rebound off a Kris Letang shot and flipped it by Vitek Vanecek and into the open net to give the Penguins their second win over their rivals in three days.
Colton Sceviour, Evgeni Malkin, Teddy Blueger and Jake Guentzel also scored for Pittsburgh. Crosby finished with a goal and two assists as the Penguins rallied from a two-goal deficit. Casey DeSmith finished with 22 saves and added his first career assist when he set up Blueger for a rare shorthanded 3-on-5 goal in the second period.
Jets 4, Senators 3, OT
OTTAWA, Ontario — Nikolaj Ehlers scored in overtime after the Winnipeg Jets twice rallied from a two-goal deficit en route to a 4-3 win over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night.
Ehlers scored at 2:20 of overtime, moments after Winnipeg goalie Laurent Brossoit made a nice stop against Drake Batherson.
Josh Morrissey tied it with 1:17 left in regulation with Brossoit on the bench for the extra attacker.
Red Wings 3, Blue Jackets 2
DETROIT — Tyler Bertuzzi scored 15 seconds into overtime and Bobby Ryan became the first player to score four times in his first three games with Detroit, leading the Red Wings to a 3-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night.
Bertuzzi was credited with the winning goal after the puck went off him and into the net following a rebound off Dylan Larkin’s shot.
Avalanche 3, Kings 2
LOS ANGELES — Nathan MacKinnon became the first member of the 2013 NHL draft class to reach 500 points, Devon Toews and Mikko Rantanen scored power-play goals and the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Tuesday night.
MacKinnon, selected by the Avalanche with the first overall pick in 2013, had a pair of assists to become the fourth player in Colorado history to reach 500 points. He picked up the milestone point late in the second period when he fed Rantanen on a cross-ice pass for a power-play goal to give the Avs a 3-0 lead.
Brandon Saad scored 3:07 into the game before Toews and Rantanen scored less than two minutes apart in the second. Toews scored for the second straight game when he took advantage of a screen down low and put in a slap shot just inside the post at 14:11. That was followed by Rantanen's goal at 16:06.
Philipp Grubauer stopped 23 shots for Colorado.
Andreas Athanasiou and Adrian Kempe scored third-period goals for Los Angeles. Anze Kopitar had two assists and Cal Petersen made 21 saves.
Athanasiou put the Kings on the board at 7:50 of the third with a wrist shot from the left faceoff circle for his third goal in three games. Kempe brought the Kings within one at 14:22 with a power-play goal.
