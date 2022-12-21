Flyers 5, Blue Jackets 3
PHILADELPHIA — Travis Konecny and Owen Tippett both scored twice, Carter Hart made 30 saves and Philadelphia topped Columbus in a game between teams at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.
Morgan Frost also scored for the Flyers, and Cam York had two assists.
Kirill Marchenko, Kent Johnson and Andrew Peeke scored for the Blue Jackets, who have lost five straight and eight of 10.
Penguins 3, Rangers 2
PITTSBURGH — Evgeni Malkin and Bryan Rust each scored a power-play goal as the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Tuesday night to stop their seven-game winning streak.
It was the first meeting between the division rivals since their first-round playoff series last season. New York rallied from a 3-1 series deficit to eliminate Pittsburgh, winning Game 7 at home in overtime.
Sidney Crosby scored his 18th goal and had an assist for the surging Penguins, who have won eight of nine. Pittsburgh is 15-3-2 in its last 20 games overall.
Hurricanes 4, Devils 1
RALEIGH, N.C. — Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored 20 seconds into the game and rookie goalie Pyotr Kochetkov stopped the first 35 shots he faced as Carolina beat New Jersey.
Jordan Staal, Teuvo Teravainen and Stefan Noesen also scored for the Hurricanes, who have a 12-game point streak and moved into first place in the Metropolitan Division, two points ahead of the skidding Devils. Jaccob Slavin had two assists.
Kochetkov made 37 saves overall, including a stop on Jesper Bratt’s breakaway late in the second period.
Maple Leafs 4, Lightning 1
TORONTO — Auston Matthews scored a power-play goal early in the second period and Toronto snapped Tampa Bay’s five-game winning streak.
Michael Bunting, Pierre Engvall and William Nylander also scored for the Maple Leafs. Matt Murray made 18 saves. Engvall and Nylander, who added assists, scored into an empty net late.
Vladislav Namestnikov scored for the Lightning, who lost in regulation for just the fourth time in their last 17 games (13-4-0). Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 36 shots.
Jets 5, Senators 1
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Kyle Connor scored twice and added an assist as Winnipeg downed Ottawa.
Connor and defenseman Josh Morrissey, who had a goal and an assist, both extended their point streaks to 10 games. Morrissey also reached a career high for points with 38 this season.
Kraken 5, Blues 2
SEATTLE — Ryan Donato scored in his fourth straight game, Carson Soucy, Daniel Sprong and Jared McCann scored in Seattle’s three-goal second period, and the Kraken beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2.
Seattle won consecutive games for the first time in nearly three weeks and snapped the Blues’ four-game win streak.
Flames 7, Sharks 3
SAN JOSE — Tyler Toffoli and Dillon Dube both scored in the first 30 seconds, Nazem Kadri got the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 7-3.
Toffoli finished with two goals and an assist, and Kadri also scored twice.
Trevor Lewis and Milan Lucic had the other goals for the Flames, who scored four unanswered in the final 9:56 after the game was tied at 3.
Jonathan Huberdeau and Elias Lindholm each had three assists. Lucic, who assisted on Kadri’s tiebreaking goal, has scored his first two goals of the season in the past two games.
