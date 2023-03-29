Predators 2, Bruins 1
BOSTON — Juuse Saros stopped 35 shots, Cody Glass scored late in the second period and the Nashville Predators beat NHL-best Boston 2-1 on Tuesday night, halting the Bruins’ seven-game winning streak.
Chasing the Western Conference’s eighth and final playoff spot, the Predators won for just the third time in eight games. Former Bruins defenseman Jeremy Lauzon added an empty-netter late in the third.
Boston’s David Pastrnak scored his 52nd with less than a second left in the game.
Lightning 4, Hurricanes 0
RALEIGH, N.C. — Brayden Point had two goals and an assist and Tampa Bay snapped a four-game losing streak.
Andrei Vasilevskiy made 29 saves, including 12 in the third period, for his third shutout of the season.
Steven Stamkos added a goal and an assist as the Lightning wrapped up a four-game road stretch with a much-needed result to stay in good position to reach the playoffs. Alex Killorn scored an empty-net goal with 4:21 remaining.
Oilers 7, Golden Knights 4
LAS VEGAS — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins tied a career high with five points, and Edmonton’s top-ranked power play scored three goals as the Oilers beat Vegas to tighten the Pacific Division race.
The Oilers, who extended their point streak to eight games, have 95 points and are three behind first-place Vegas. Los Angeles remains in second place with 96 points.
Edmonton cooled off a Golden Knights team that had won four games in a row and eight of nine. The Oilers also prevented Vegas from clinching a playoff spot.
Nugent-Hopkins helped make sure of it with a goal and four assists. His only other five-point game occurred Nov. 19, 2011, when he had five assists against Chicago.
Rangers 6, Blue Jackets 2
NEW YORK — Filip Chytil, Vladimir Tarasenko and Patrick Kane scored early and Igor Shesterkin made 28 saves as the New York Rangers beat the hapless Columbus Blue Jackets.
Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad and Vincent Trocheck also had goals for the Rangers, who clinched a playoff berth on their day off Monday and then won for the seventh time in eight games.
Rookie forward Kirill Marchenko put the Blue Jackets on the board at 11:45 of the first with his 20th goal before Johnny Gaudreau narrowed the deficit to 3-2 at 19:31 with his 19th goal.
Stars 4, Blackhawks 1
CHICAGO — Tyler Seguin, Colin Miller, Joe Pavelski and Luke Glendening scored as Dallas topped the skidding Chicago Blackhawks.
Dallas climbed into a second-place tie with idle Colorado in the tight Central Division, one point behind first-place Minnesota.
Jake Oettinger lost a bid for his fifth shutout when Tyler Johnson popped in a loose rebound at 10:33 of the third period. Oettinger made 17 saves.
Red Wings 7, Penguins 4
DETROIT — David Perron had a hat trick in the third period and Detroit overcame the ejection of coach Derek Lalonde to beat Pittsburgh.
Lalonde was assessed a game misconduct during the second period. He profanely argued after unsuccessfully challenging Pittsburgh’s third goal on a claim of goalie interference.
Detroit squandered an early three-goal lead and won for just the fourth time in 16 games.
Sharks 3, Jets 0
SAN JOSE — James Reimer earned his third shutout of the season as San Jose blanked Winnipeg to halt a nine-game losing streak.
Reimer stopped 41 shots, including a diving paddle save in the second period. Noah Gregor, Kevin Labanc and Martin Kaut scored for the Sharks, who had dropped 14 of 15.
Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves for the Jets, who went 0 for 3 on the power play.
Blues 6, Canucks 5, OT
ST. LOUIS — Jakub Vrana scored two goals, including the game-winner 28 seconds into overtime, and the Blues improved to 5-1-1 in their past seven.
Pavel Buchnevich, Alexey Toropchenko, Justin Faulk and Robert Thomas also scored for the Blues.
Andrei Kuzmenko and Quinn Hughes scored two goals apiece, and Brock Boeser added a goal and two assists for the Canucks.
Jordan Binnington stopped 32 shots for St. Louis, which improved to 4-0-2 against the Canucks.
Flyers 3, Canadiens 2
PHILADELPHIA — Morgan Frost scored his second goal of the game with 2:15 left in the third period and Philadelphia wrapped a seven-game homestand at 5-1-1.
Frost gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead in the second period with a goal just as the power play expired and he clinched their fourth straight win off a 2-on-1 effort for his 16th goal of the season and a 2-1 lead. Owen Tippett added an empty-netter. Felix Sandstrom had 27 saves for the Flyers in place of injured goalie Carter Hart.
Brendan Gallagher and Rafael Harvey-Pinard scored for the Canadiens, who were eliminated from playoff contention with the loss.
Cayden Primeau stopped 24 shots for Montreal in his first start of the season. The 23-year-old goalie is the son of former Flyers star Keith Primeau.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.