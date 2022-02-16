Rangers 2, Bruins 1, SO
NEW YORK — K’Andre Miller scored the deciding goal in the ninth round of a shootout and New York edged Boston for its third straight win.
Filip Chytil scored the tying goal in the third period to help the Rangers, playing their first game in two weeks, win for the eighth time in 11 games. Igor Shesterkin stopped 31 shots to win for the 10th time in 11 starts and improve to 23-5-2 on the season.
Sabres 6, Islanders 3
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Victor Olofsson scored twice, including the go-ahead goal with 2:55 left in Buffalo’s victory over New York.
Alex Tuch added a goal and an assist for the Sabres. Tage Thompson, Kyle Okposo and Henri Jokiharju also scored. Dylan Cozens had three assists and Peyton Krebs added two. Dustin Tokarski made 30 saves.
Penguins 5, Flyers 4
PITTSBURGH — Sidney Crosby scored his 500th goal and Pittsburgh teammate Kris Letang capped a late rally to send the Penguins past the Philadelphia Flyers 5-4 in overtime Tuesday night.
Crosby became the 46th player in NHL history to reach the milestone when he beat Carter Hart from the goal line on the power play at 16:34 of the first period to give Pittsburgh a 2-1 lead. Crosby’s teammates poured over the boards in a raucous celebration after the 34-year-old joined Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux as the only Penguins players with 500 career goals.
Blues 5, Senators 2
OTTAWA, Ontario — Vladimir Tarasenko had two goals and an assist to lead St. Louis over Ottawa.
Tarasenko’s first goal put the Blues up 2-1 in the second period, and his second was an empty-netter that came with about two minutes left in a game that was well in hand.
Lightning 6, Devils 3
NEWARK, N.J. — Victor Hedman, Nikita Kucherov and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare scored in a 3:04 span of the third period as Tampa Bay rallied from an early two-deficit to beat New Jersey.
Steven Stamkos and Alex Killorn scored 41 seconds apart late in the second to tie it 3-all. Pat Maroon also scored for the Lightning, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 22 saves as Tampa Bay improved to 8-2-1 in its last 11 games.
Capitals 4, Predators 1
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Alex Ovechkin scored two goals, including his 30th of the season, to lead Washington over Nashville.
Joe Snively and Nick Jensen also scored for the Capitals, and Ilya Samsonov made 33 saves.
Flames 6, Blue Jackets 2
CALGARY, Alberta — Tyler Toffoli scored in his debut with Calgary, and the Flames won their season-high seventh straight game, beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-2.
Erik Gudbranson, Elias Lindholm, Matthew Tkachuk, Dillon Dube, and Adam Ruzicka also scored for Calgary (27-13-6), which moved past Vegas into first place in the Pacific Division, one point ahead of the Golden Knights. The Flames also hold two games in hand.
Stars 4, Avalanche 1
DENVER — Joe Pavelski scored twice, Jake Oettinger made 46 saves and the Dallas Stars ended Colorado’s 19-game point streak by beating the Avalanche 4-1.
The Avalanche hadn’t lost in regulation since Dec. 16, when the Predators beat them 5-2 in Nashville. It was Colorado’s first defeat at home in regulation since losing to Vegas 3-1 on Oct. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.