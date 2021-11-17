Sabres 2, Penguins 1
PITTSBURGH — Dustin Tokarski stopped a career-high 45 shots as Buffalo beat Pittsburgh.
His previous high was 44 saves on April 1. He turned aside 19 shots in the third period alone, when outshot the Sabres 20-3. Tokarski has stopped 78 of the last 81 shots he’s faced.
Flyers 2, Flames 1, OT
PHILADELPHIA — Cam Atkinson scored just 45 seconds into overtime and Carter Hart made 33 saves to lift the Philadelphia Flyers to a 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night.
Kevin Hayes also scored for the Flyers.
Oliver Kylington scored for the Flames, who have lost six of eight. Jacob Markström had 41 saves in Calgary’s fourth game of a seven-game trip.
Rangers 3, Canadiens 2
NEW YORK — Chris Kreider had another goal, Kaapo Kakko scored for the second straight game, and New York beat Montreal for their fourth straight win.
Julien Gauthier also scored and Igor Shesterkin made 31 saves to help the Rangers beat the Canadiens for the fourth time in five meetings. New York also won at Montreal on Oct. 16, spoiling the Canadiens’ home opener.
Panthers 6, Islanders 1
SUNRISE, Fla. — Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 27 shots and Florida overcame the loss of center Aleksander Barkov to remain unbeaten at home by routing New York.
Jonathan Huberdeau, Carter Verhaeghe, Aaron Ekblad and Frank Vatrano all scored goals. Ryan Lomberg recorded his first goal of the season and Patric Hornqvist had a goal and an assist.
Maple Leafs 3, Predators 0
TORONTO — Jack Campbell made 24 saves to register his third shutout of the season and Toronto defeated Nashville.
Auston Matthews, David Kampf and Mitch Marner scored for Toronto, which has won nine of its last 10 games. Matthews and Kampf both added assists.
Juuse Saros stopped 31 shots as Nashville lost in regulation for just the second time in its last 11 contests.
Coyotes 3, Blues 2
ST. LOUIS — Barrett Hayton scored twice, Scott Wedgewood made 33 saves and Arizona got a rare road win by beating St. Louis.
Kyle Capobianco scored his first goal of the season for Arizona, which snapped a three-game losing streak and won in regulation for only the second time in 16 games this season.
Jets 5, Oilers 2
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Nikolaj Ehlers, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Mark Scheifele scored in the second period of Winnipeg’s win over Edmonton.
Adam Lowry and Kyle Connor also scored for the Jets, and Josh Morrissey had two assists. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 32 shots as Winnipeg finished 5-1-1 on a seven-game homestand.
NHL-leading scorer Leon Draisaitl had a pair of power-play goals early in the third period for Edmonton, giving him 17 goals and 33 points on the season. Connor McDavid, second in league scoring, assisted on both goals to up his point total to 29 and give him at least a point in every one of the Oilers’ 15 games this season.
Sharks 4, Wild 1
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Timo Meier had a goal and an assist to keep up his strong start to the season in San Jose’s win over Minnesota.
Mario Ferraro, Erik Karlsson and Tomas Hertl also scored for San Jose. Logan Couture and Rudolfs Balcers had two assists, and James Reimer made 26 saves as the Sharks won for the second time in six games.
Joel Eriksson Ek scored for Minnesota, which lost for the second time in seven games. Cam Talbot stopped 17 shots.
Stars 4, Red Wings 2
DALLAS — Jason Robertson scored twice and Jake Oettinger made 28 saves in his season debut as Dallas beat Detroit.
Ryan Suter, Jamie Benn and Roope Hintz also scored for the Stars, who have won two straight games for only the second time this season.
Hurricanes 4, Golden Knights 2
LAS VEGAS — Sebastian Aho had a goal and an assist and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2.
Tony DeAngelo, Seth Jarvis, and Vincent Trocheck also scored for the Hurricanes, while Antti Raanta stopped 21 shots.
Brett Howden and Shea Theodore scored for the Golden Knights. Robin Lehner made 38 saves.
It was a matchup of two of the hottest teams in the league, as Carolina opened the season 11-2-0 and the Golden Knights came in riding an 8-2-0 run since starting the campaign 1-4-0.
In the end, Carolina’s depth and speed on all four lines were too much for Vegas.
