Canucks 4, Flames 2
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Thatcher Demko had 38 saves and the Vancouver Canucks withstood a late barrage Tuesday and held on for a 4-2 victory over the Calgary Flames.
Tyler Myers, Travis Hamonic and Brock Boeser each had a goal and an assist for the Canucks. Rookie Nils Hoglander rounded out the scoring for Vancouver with a goal in the closing minute of the first period.
The Canucks seemed poised for a shutout until Andrew Mangiapane scored for the Flames late in the third. Matthew Tkachuk added Calgary’s second goal with a minute left in the third period.
Louis Domingue played his first game for the Flames and stopped 20 of 23 shots.
The Flames and Canucks will wrap up their seasons Wednesday with a matinee in Calgary.
Calgary holds a 6-3 lead in the 10-game season series between the two teams.
Boeser scored his team-leading 23rd goal of the year, sending a puck bouncing through the neutral zone and into the Flames net after Domingue was pulled in the game’s closing minutes.
Tkachuk brought Calgary within 3-2 with a minute remaining in the third, scoring his 14th goal of the season.
Penguins 2, Islanders 1
Series tied 1-1
PITTSBURGH — Tristan Jarry bounced back from a shaky performance to stop 39 shots, and the Pittsburgh Penguins evened their first-round playoff series with the New York Islanders with a taut 2-1 victory.
Jarry, who gave up four goals in the opener, picked up the first playoff win of his career as Pittsburgh won for just the second time in its last 12 postseason games.
Game 3 is Thursday night in New York.
Bryan Rust and Jeff Carter scored during a dominant first period, and Jarry did the rest to outduel New York’s Semyon Varlamov.
Lightning 3, Panthers 1
Tampa Bay leads series 2-0
SUNRISE, Fla. — Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 32 shots, Steven Stamkos and Ondrej Palat had first-period goals and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 3-1 on Tuesday night to take a 2-0 lead in their Central Division first-round playoff series.
It's the seventh time that the Lightning have won the first two games a series, the third time doing so on the road. They've never lost one of those matchups, and will look to put Florida on the brink of elimination when the series shifts to Tampa on Thursday night.
Yanni Gourde added an empty-netter off a giveaway with 1:25 remaining for the Lightning.
Mason Marchment had the goal for Florida, which dropped consecutive games on home ice for only the second time this season. The Panthers have never won a series after dropping the first two games, falling on three previous occasions — and now need to win four out of five against the reigning Stanley Cup champions if this will be the season in which it ends a 25-year postseason series win drought.
Florida went with Chris Driedger in net after playing Sergei Bobrovsky in Sunday’s series-opening 5-4 loss. Driedger, on his 27th birthday and appearing in his first postseason game since 2014 when he was in major junior hockey, playing for the Calgary Hitmen of the Western Hockey League. He stopped 26 shots, getting pulled with about 2 minutes remaining.
Golden Knights 3, Wild
Series tied 1-1
LAS VEGAS — Alex Tuch had two goals, including the tiebreaking score in the second period, as the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Minnesota Wild 3-1 on Tuesday night and tied the first-round playoff series at a game apiece.
Jonathan Marchessault also scored for Vegas. Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves in front of a sold-out crowd of 8,683.
Matt Dumba scored for the Wild. Cam Talbot, one of eight goalies in NHL history to post a playoff shutout with three or more franchises after the Wild’s 1-0 victory in Game 1, made 25 saves.
Game 3 is set for Thursday in St. Paul, Minnesota, where the Wild are 6-0-2 all-time against the Golden Knights.
The game opened with a bit of role reversal from Game 1, which saw the Golden Knights with a 42-30 advantage in shots on goal. Instead, it was Minnesota opening with offensive firepower in the first, outshooting Vegas, 17-10 on goal, and 24-18 overall.
Carrying over an exquisite strategy from the opener, the Wild made it difficult for the Golden Knights to get inside shots, suffocating them by sending two skaters at almost anyone on attack and taking away the passing lanes.
And when either team was able to penetrate the zone and put pressure on the goal, Talbot and Fleury were equally spectacular. If it wasn’t Talbot making a poke check on Vegas captain Mark Stone in what might have been the Golden Knights’ best opportunity, it was Fleury making stops from rapid-fire attempts off rebounds in front.
