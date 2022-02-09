Senators 4, Hurricanes 3
OTTAWA, Ontario — Brady Tkachuk snapped a 15-game scoring drought with a pair of goals, leading Ottawa past Carolina.
Alex Formenton and Chris Tierney also scored, and Tim Stutzle chipped in with two assists for Ottawa. Anton Forsberg stopped 42 shots.
Blue Jackets 5, Capitals 4
WASHINGTON — Boone Jenner scored his 19th goal with 44.4 seconds remaining and Columbus posted a wild victory over Washington.
Jenner scored less than two minutes after Washington’s Tom Wilson tied the game on a 6-on-5 chance. The Blue Jackets rallied from an early 2-0 deficit.
Devils 7, Canadiens 1
MONTREAL — Michael McLeod scored twice and New Jersey beat Montreal to snap a seven-game losing streak.
The Devils also got goals from Dawson Mercer, Nico Hischier, Jesper Boqvist, Pavel Zacha and Tomas Tatar in his first game back in Montreal.
Brett Kulak had Montreal’s lone goal.
Penguins 4, Bruins 2
BOSTON — Sidney Crosby scored his 499th career regular-season goal as the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied from a two-goal deficit and beat the Boston Bruins 4-2 on Tuesday night.
Danton Heinen scored twice in a span of 28 seconds in the second period and Crosby added another score with 7:07 left in the frame, moving him within one goal of joining Washington’s Alex Ovechkin as the only active players to score 500 goals in the regular season.
Tristan Jarry stopped 43 shots for the Penguins, and Bryan Rust scored into an empty net with 1:29 left in the third as Pittsburgh snapped a four-game winless streak.
Jets 2, Wild 0
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Connor Hellebuyck made 27 saves and Mark Scheifele scored a power-play goal as Winnipeg halted Minnesota’s six-game winning streak.
It was Hellebuyck’s third shutout this season and 27th of his career. Minnesota hadn’t been shut out this season.
Golden Knights 4, Oilers 0
EDMONTON, Alberta — William Karlsson and Reilly Smith each had a goal and an assist, and Laurent Brossoit made 28 saves for his third career shutout, leading the Vegas Golden Knights to their third straight win, 4-0 over the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night.
Brett Howden and Alex Pietrangelo also scored for the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights.
The Oilers have lost two of their last three.
Canucks 5, Coyotes 1
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — J.T. Miller had a goal and an assist and notched a scoring milestone as the Vancouver Canucks beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-1 on Tuesday night.
The Canucks’ leading scorer collected his 400th career point as Vancouver improved to 21-20-6 in its return from the All-Star break.
Elias Pettersson and Bo Horvat each added a goal and an assist for the Canucks. Conor Garland and Brock Boeser also scored.
