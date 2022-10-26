Coyotes 6, Blue Jackets 3
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Shayne Gostisbehere scored twice as Arizona beat Columbus.
Zack Kassian, Jack McBain, Lawson Crouse and Dylan Guenther also scored for the Coyotes and Clayton Keller had two assists. Connor Ingram stopped 31 shots in his first win this season for Arizona, which won for the second time in its opening six-game road trip.
Bruins 3, Stars 1
BOSTON — Taylor Hall scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period, Linus Ullmark stopped 30 shots and Boston improved to 6-1. It was the third straight game-winning score for Hall, who had an overtime goal to beat Minnesota on Saturday after getting the lone tally in a shootout against Anaheim last Thursday.
Wild 3, Canadiens 1
MONTREAL — Joel Eriksson Ek had two goals and Brandon Duhaime scored the tiebreaker in the second period and added an assist, leading Minnesota past Montreal.
Eriksson Ek scored in the first period and added an empty-netter with 30 seconds left in the third. Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 26 saves for the Wild.
Devils 6, Red Wings 2
DETROIT — Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist to lead New Jersey.
Jack Hughes, Dawson Mercer, Yegor Sharangovich and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils, and Ryan Graves had two assists. Vitek Vanecek stopped 20 shots to help the Devils bounce back from a 6-3 loss at home to Washington on Monday. Bratt extended his point streak to seven games, tying his career high.
Avalanche 3, Rangers 2, SO
NEW YORK — Evan Rodrigues scored in the deciding goal in the shootout and Alexandar Georgiev made 44 saves to beat his former team as the Colorado Avalanche edged the New York Rangers 3-2 on Tuesday night.
Rodrigues beat Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin in the fourth round of the tiebreaker before Georgiev denied Alexis Lafreniere’s attempt to seal the victory. Mikko Rantanen also scored in the shootout for Colorado and Artemi Panarin tallied for the Rangers.
Blackhawks 4, Panthers 2
CHICAGO — Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist, and the Chicago won its fourth straight.
Taylor Raddysh, Philipp Kurashev and Jonathan Toews also scored for the Blackhawks. Alex Stalock stopped 29 shots. Chicago overcame two-goal deficits in its previous three wins, but had to hold on against the Panthers in the final 10 minutes.
Flames 4, Penguins 1
CALGARY, Alberta — Nazem Kadri had two goals and an assist to extend his points streak to six games as Calgary beat Pittsburgh.
Jonathan Huberdeau had his first goal with the Flames and Michael Stone also scored as Calgary won for the fifth time in six games. Jacob Markstrom stopped 32 shots to improve to 4-0-0.
Kraken 5, Sabres 1
SEATTLE — Daniel Sprong had a goal and two assists as the Seattle Kraken beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-1 on Tuesday night.
Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak opened the scoring less than 2 1/2 minutes in. Morgan Geekie, Jordan McCann and Matty Beniers also scored for Seattle. Martin Jones made 15 saves.
Golden Knights 4, Sharks 2
SAN JOSE — Phil Kessel celebrated his NHL Ironman record by scoring his 400th career goal and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2.
Kessel broke the record set by Keith Yandle last season when he got the start in his 990th consecutive game since taking the ice for Toronto on Nov. 3, 2009.
He wasn’t done there, getting the first goal of the game to add to his milestone night.
