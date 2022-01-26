Penguins 6, Coyotes 3
PITTSBURGH — Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang led a four-goal, third-period barrage to give the Pittsburgh Penguins a win over the Arizona Coyotes.
Pittsburgh trailed early in the third before its offensive show, when Letang scored twice and Crosby netted his 11th for the Penguins, who won their sixth straight game.
Hurricanes 4, Golden Knights 3, OT
RALEIGH, N.C. — Sebastian Aho’s second goal of the game 3:49 into overtime gave Carolina a win over Vegas after blowing a two-goal lead late in regulation.
Nino Niederreiter and Vincent Trocheck scored 57 seconds apart in the second period and Aho had a power-play goal in the third for Carolina. Andrei Svechnikov’s second assist of the game came on the winning goal.
Panthers 5, Jets 3
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Mason Marchment scored twice and added an assist, and Florida defeated Winnipeg.
Anton Lundell also had a goal and assist, and Carter Verhaeghe and Sam Bennett also scored for the Panthers. Sergei Bobrovsky made 32 saves for Florida, which ended a five-game trip 3-2-0 and is 8-6-5 overall away from home this season.
Stars 5, Devils 1
NEWARK, N.J. — Joe Pavelski had two goals and two assists, and Dallas extended its winning streak to four games with a victory over New Jersey.
Roope Hintz scored for the fourth straight game and rookie Jacob Peterson got his eighth goal as Dallas swept its four-game road trip. Braden Holtby made 36 saves to improve his career mark against New Jersey to 18-4-3.
Senators 5, Sabres 0
OTTAWA, Ontario — Tyler Ennis had a hat trick to lead Ottawa over Buffalo.
Drake Batherson and Alex Formenton also scored for Ottawa, while Matt Murray made 32 saves for his third win of the season and 14th career shutout.
Islanders 4, Flyers 3
NEW YORK — Zach Parise scored the tiebreaking goal with just over eight minutes left in the third period and Ilya Sorokin made 14 saves as New York edged Philadelphia.
The reeling Flyers notched their franchise-record 13th straight loss.
Oilers 3, Canucks 2, OT
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Connor McDavid scored with 23.4 seconds left in overtime, powering the Edmonton Oilers to a 3-2 comeback win over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night.
The Edmonton captain tapped a pass from Darnell Nurse into the net for his 20th goal of the season.
Predators 4, Kraken 2
SEATTLE — Mattias Ekholm scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period and the Nashville Predators beat the Seattle Kraken 4-2 on Tuesday night.
The Predators also got goals from Filip Forsberg, Luke Kunin and Matt Duchene in their third straight win. Roman Josi added two assists, and Juuse Saros made 32 saves.
Jared McCann and Adam Larsson scored for the Kraken.
Seattle entered with three wins in the last four games, one of the best stretches of its inaugural season, and the Kraken took an early lead when McCann scored his team-leading 16th goal on a 5-on-3 power play nine minutes in.
