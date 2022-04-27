Ducks 5, Sharks 2
SAN JOSE — Max Comtois and Sonny Milano scored in a span of less than a minute in the second period and the Anaheim Ducks beat San Jose 5-2.
Maple Leafs 3, Red Wings 0
TORONTO — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 59th and 60th goals of the season, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-0 on Tuesday night to clinch home-ice advantage in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Bruins 4, Panthers 2
BOSTON — Jake DeBrusk snapped a 2-2 tie in the second period, Linus Ullmark made 19 saves and Boston beat Florida to clinch the first wild card in the Eastern Conference.
Senators 5, Devils 4
OTTAWA, Ontario — Drake Batherson scored in overtime to give Ottawa a win over New Jersey.
Lightning 4, Blue Jackets 1
TAMPA, Fla. — Steven Stamkos reached the 100-point mark for the first time in his NHL career by scoring two goals and assisting on two more, and Tampa Bay beat Columbus.
Hurricanes 4, Rangers 3
NEW YORK — Vincent Trochek had a goal and an assist, rookie Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 31 shots and Carolina beat New York to clinch the Metropolitan Division title.
Oilers 5, Penguins 1
PITTSBURGH — Connor McDavid had a goal and three assists to outduel Sidney Crosby, and surging Edmonton rolled past Pittsburgh.
Islanders 4, Capitals 1
WASHINGTON — Playing without injured captain Alex Ovechkin, Washington missed an opportunity to move up in the standings with a loss to New York.
Flames 5, Predators 4, OT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Matthew Tkachuk forced overtime by scoring with a second left in the third and Elias Lindholm’s OT goal secured Calgary’s win over Nashville.
Coyotes 5, Wild 3
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Travis Boyd scored the go-ahead goal, which stood after a long review, and last-place Arizona beat Minnesota to slow the Wild’s pursuit of home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
Stars 3, Golden Knights 2, SO
DALLAS — Miro Heiskanen made the only shot in a seven-round shootout and Dallas moved closer to clinching a playoff spot with a victory over Vegas, which is still hanging on to slim playoff hopes.
Avalanche 5, Blues 3
DENVER — Valeri Nichushkin scored one of Colorado’s three goals in the second period and the Avalanche held on late to match the franchise record for points in a season with a win over St. Louis.
Canucks 5, Kraken 2
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Quinn Hughes had a goal and two assists to set a franchise record for points by a Vancouver defenseman, and the Canucks beat Seattle, but were eliminated from playoff contention.
Dallas ensured Vancouver would miss the playoffs for a second year in a row with a 3-2 shootout win over the Vegas Golden Knights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.