Blues 4, Flyers 1
PHILADELPHIA — Vladimir Tarasenko scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and Jordan Binnington made 25 saves to lead St. Louis past Philadelphia.
Ivan Barbashev had a goal and an assist, and Brayden Schenn and Brandon Saad also scored for the Blues, who completed a 3-1 road trip. St. Louis has won two straight and four of five.
Predators 6, Panthers 4
SUNRISE, Fla. — Mikael Granlund scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and the Nashville Predators snapped a four-game losing streak with a 6-4 win over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night.
Tanner Jeannot scored twice, Filip Forsberg had a goal and an assist, and Yakov Trenin and Roman Jusi added scores for Nashville. Matt Duchene had two assists and David Rittich stopped 44 shots.
Senators 4, Wild 3
OTTAWA, Ontario — Thomas Chabot scored twice, including the winner late in the third period, and also picked up an assist to lead Ottawa over Minnesota.
Chabot was back after missing four games and hit a career milestone playing in his 300th game. Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stutzle also scored, while Anton Forsberg stopped 40 shots.
Kevin Fiala, Jared Spurgeon and Jon Merrill scored for the Wild (31-14-3), who were playing the second of four games on a Canadian road trip. Cam Talbot made 30 saves.
Blue Jackets 4, Maple Leafs 3, OT
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Patrik Laine scored his second goal of the game 20 seconds into overtime as Columbus stretched its win streak to three games with a victory over Toronto.
Adam Boqvist and Brendan Gaunce also scored for Columbus. Jean-Francois Berube stopped 39 shots and recorded his first NHL assist in his second straight win. The Blue Jackets have won eight of their last 10 games.
Auston Matthews had a goal and two assists, Michael Bunting had a goal and an assist, and Jason Spezza added a goal for Toronto, which lost its third straight. Jack Campbell stopped 26 shots in the loss.
Islanders 5, Kraken 2
SEATTLE — Zach Parise scored twice and added an assist, Brock Nelson scored for the third straight game, and the New York Islanders opened their road trip with a 5-2 win over the Seattle Kraken.
New York won for just the second time in the last six games, jumping out to an early lead and overwhelming the Kraken, who were playing their third game in four nights. Seattle has lost five straight.
Kyle Palmeri scored his fourth goal in his last four games.
