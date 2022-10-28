Bruins 5, Red Wings 1
BOSTON — Brad Marchand had two goals and an assist in his season debut and the Boston Bruins extended their winning streak to four games, beating the Detroit Red Wings 5-1 on Thursday night.
Jeremy Swayman made 27 saves, David Pastrnak had a goal and two assists and Charlie Coyle and Craig Smith also scored to help Boston improve to 6-0 at home this season.
Flyers 4, Panthers 3
PHILADELPHIA — Joel Farabee had a goal and an assist, Carter Hart made a career-high 48 saves and Philadelphia defeated Florida.
Tony DeAngelo, Scott Laughton and Zack MacEwen also scored for the rebuilding Flyers, who are off to a surprising 5-2 start.
Gustav Forsling, Josh Mahura and Brandon Montour had goals for the Panthers.
Philadelphia turned the game with the only two goals of the second period to go in front 4-2.
Wild 4, Senators 2
OTTAWA, Ontario — Ryan Hartman’s first goal of the season proved to be the winner as Minnesota snapped Ottawa’s four-game win streak.
Mats Zuccarello and Kirill Kaprizov scored and Frederick Gaudreau added an empty-netter for the Wild, playing the third game of a five-game trip. Marc-Andre Fleury made 27 saves.
Canadiens 3, Sabres 2
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Josh Anderson scored with just under four minutes remaining to lift Montreal over Buffalo.
Brendan Gallagher and Kaiden Guhle also scored for the Canadiens. Sam Montembeault made 43 saves.
Anderson scored the winner with 3:46 left. Following a flurry in front of the Buffalo net and a highlight-reel save by Sabres goalie Eric Comrie, the puck found its way back to Anderson, who scored on a long shot.
Predators 6, Blues 2
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Roman Josi had a goal and two assists as Nashville defeated St. Louis to stop its five-game losing streak.
Michael McCarron, Zach Sanford, Tanner Jeannot, Ryan Johansen and Mikael Granlund also scored for the Predators, and Juuse Saros made 33 saves.
Oilers 6, Blackhawks 5
CHICAGO — Leon Draisaitl scored the tiebreaking goal with 37.6 seconds left and had two assists to lead Edmonton over Chicago for its third straight victory.
Connor McDavid scored three goals and added an assist in his 12th career hat trick and second this season.
Draisaitl lifted a shot from the right side with goalie Alex Stalock down to settle a wild, penalty-filled contest and snap Chicago’s four-game winning streak.
Stars 2, Capitals 0
DALLAS — Joel Kiviranta scored an unassisted short-handed goal, Jake Oettinger stopped 27 shots in his first shutout this season and Dallas blanked Washington.
Jason Robertson redirected Nils Lundkvist’s hard shot from the high slot to open the scoring in the first period before Kiviranta’s hustle play gave the Stars some breathing room midway through the third.
Canucks 5, Kraken 4
SEATTLE — Ilya Mikheyev scored his first two goals of the season and the Vancouver Canucks ended their season-opening losing streak at a franchise-record seven games, beating the Seattle Kraken 5-4 on Thursday night.
Elias Pettersson, Andrei Kuzmenko and Conor Garland each had a goal and had an assist to help coach Bruce Broudreau reach 600 NHL victories. Garland scored the winner into an empty-net.
Sharks 4, Maple Leaffs 3, OT
SAN JOSE — Erik Karlsson scored on a breakaway 57 seconds into overtime to give the San Jose Sharks a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night.
Karlsson also had two assists as San Jose won at home for the first time this season, improving to 1-4.
Logan Couture had two goals and an assist, giving him 300 NHL goals. Timo Meier added a goal and assisted on the winner. Kappo Kahkonen made 22 saves for his first victory of the season.
Auston Matthews, Mitchell Marner and David Kampf scored for Toronto. Erik Kallgren stopped 27 shots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.