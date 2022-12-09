Maple Leafs 5, Kings 0
TORONTO — Mitch Marner extended his franchise-record points streak to 21 games with a second-period goal and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-0 on Thursday night.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Maple Leafs 5, Kings 0
TORONTO — Mitch Marner extended his franchise-record points streak to 21 games with a second-period goal and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-0 on Thursday night.
Marner gave Toronto a 4-0 lead with his 11th goal of the season, scoring on a slap shot after a Los Angeles turnover inside its blue line.
“It’s a nice clap bomb he has there,” Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews said. “I didn’t know he could shoot the puck like that.”
Marner became the 10th player in the past 35 years to string together a streak of 21 or more games. He has 10 goals and 16 assists during the run.
Matthews, Pierre Engvall, David Kampf and William Nylander also scored for Toronto. Ilya Samsonov made 29 saves for his first shutout with the Maple Leafs and the seventh of his career.
Toronto has won seven of eight to improve to 17-5-6.
Los Angeles dropped to 14-11-4 with its seventh loss in 10 games. Kings goalie Jonathan Quick made 36 saves.
Lightning 5, Predators 2
TAMPA, Fla. — Brayden Point had two goals and Tampa Bay scored three times in the third period to beat Nashville.
Point made it 3-2 with his second goal of the night, converting a 2-on-1 just 2:14 into the third. It was his fourth two-goal game this season and third over his last seven outings.
Nick Paul scored at 7:10 and Brandon Hagel added a short-handed goal with 4:20 left to put Tampa Bay up 5-2. The Lightning were the last NHL team to get a short-handed goal this season.
Panthers 5, Red Wings 1
SUNRISE, Fla. — Chris Tierney got his first goal of the season in his second game with Florida, and the Panthers scored four times in the second period to defeat Detroit.
Florida rookie Matt Kiersted also scored his first goal for the Panthers, who have won seven straight against the Red Wings and 17 of the last 19 meetings. Tierney and Kiersted were recalled this week from Charlotte of the AHL.
Stars 4, Senators 3, OT
DALLAS — Tyler Seguin scored with 29 seconds left in overtime and the Dallas Stars beat the Ottawa Senators 4-3 on Thursday night to avoid their first three-game losing streak of the season.
Seguin went to his knees and pumped both fists in the air after scoring his fifth goal of the season off a pass from rookie Wyatt Johnston. Just before that, Seguin had fallen down after whiffing on a puck near the corner.
Nils Lundqvist tied it at 3 with 5:06 left in regulation on a shot through traffic from outside the circle to the left of Ottawa goaltender Anton Forsberg. That came immediately after Roope Hintz won a faceoff.
Jets 4, Blues 2
ST. LOUIS — Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice and had an assist, Connor Hellebuyck made 29 saves and Winnipeg topped St. Louis.
Kyle Connor, Blake Wheeler and Cole Perfetti also scored and Mark Scheifele added a pair of assists.
The Jets have won three straight and seven of eight. They are 7-0-1 in their last eight games against St. Louis.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.