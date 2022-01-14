Blue Jackets 6, Hurricanes 0
RALEIGH, N.C. — Yegor Chinakhov scored two goals and Elvis Merzlikins posted a 31-save shutout as Columbus blanked Carolina.
Emil Bemstrom, Patrik Laine, Cole Sillinger and Jack Roslovic also scored for the Blue Jackets, who squandered a 4-0 lead against Carolina earlier this month. Ex-Hurricane Jake Bean and Eric Robinson each had two assists.
Bruins 3, Flyers 2
BOSTON — David Pastrnak scored a hat trick, Tuukka Rask made 24 saves in his return from hip surgery and the Boston Bruins beat the Philadelphia Flyers.
Rask, the winningest goalie in franchise history, made his season debut after recovering from surgery last summer to repair a torn labrum. Rask was solid in net and got plenty of help from his teammates, who held Philadelphia to 27 shots as the Bruins won their fourth straight and seventh in eight games.
Lightning 4, Canucks 2
TAMPA, Fla. — Steven Stamkos scored his team-leading 18th goal, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 24 saves and Tampa Bay defeated Vancouver.
Anthony Cirelli, Boris Katchouk and Brayden Point also scored for the Lightning. Katchouk made it 3-1 at 11:24 of the third period during a 2-on-0, and Vasilevskiy stopped Elias Pettersson’s breakaway after the ensuing faceoff.
Islanders 3, Devils 2
NEW YORK — Mathew Barzal scored with less than five minutes left to push New York past New Jersey.
Josh Bailey and Adam Pelech also scored, and Zach Parise added two assists for the Islanders. New York extended its point streak to five games (4-0-1). Ilya Sorokin made 30 saves in his ninth win of the season.
Jets 3, Red Wings 0
DETROIT — Connor Hellebuyck made 33 saves for his second shutout of the season and Andrew Copp scored twice in Winnipeg’s victory over Detroit.
Sabres 4, Predators 1
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Jeff Skinner scored twice and Aaron Dell made 29 saves to lead Buffalo over Nashville.
Mark Jankowski and Vinnie Hinostroza also scored for the Sabres, who snapped a six-game losing streak.
Blues 2, Kraken 1
ST. LOUIS — Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich scored in the third period as St. Louis came back to beat Seattle.
Ville Husso made 31 saves and the Blues extended their home point streak to 13 games, going back to Nov. 18. It is the third-longest stretch in franchise history.
Blackhawks 3, Canadiens 2, OT
CHICAGO — Philipp Kurashev scored 2:24 into overtime and Chicago topped Montreal.
Montreal, a Stanley Cup finalist last season, has dropped five straight and is 1-9-3 in its past 13 games. The Canadiens are 7-24-5 overall, leaving them at the bottom of the NHL standings.
Senators 4, Flames 1
CALGARY, Alberta — Nick Paul scored twice in the first period, Matt Murray made 27 saves for his first victory of the season and Ottawa beat Calgary.
Playing their first game since New Year’s Day and just their second in 26 days, the Senators didn’t look rusty, outshooting Calgary 34-28 to open a two-game Alberta trip.
N.Y. Rangers 3, Sharks 0
SAN JOSE — Igor Shesterkin made 37 saves in his return from COVID-19 protocol, Braden Schneider scored in his NHL debut and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 3-0.
Chris Kreider got his first career short-handed goal and an empty-netter to reach 200 goals as the Rangers followed up a 1-0 victory over the Sharks at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 3 with another shutout less than six weeks later.
Adin Hill stopped 27 shots for the Sharks, who failed in their attempt to match a season-high four-game winning streak. San Jose has lost seven straight against the Rangers.
Shesterkin was activated from the COVID-19 list earlier in the day and was sharp in his first action since Jan. 2, when he had a 38-save shutout against Tampa Bay.
