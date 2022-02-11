Hurricanes 6, Bruins 0
BOSTON — Sebastian Aho scored twice, Frederik Andersen made 34 saves and the Carolina Hurricanes shut out the short-handed Boston Bruins 6-0.
Andrei Svechnikov had a goal and two assists, Vincent Trocheck, Brett Pesce and Jordan Staal also scored, and Teuvo Teravainen added three assists to help Carolina complete a season sweep of Boston with another rout. The Hurricanes outscored the Bruins 10-1 in the first two games before capping the sweep with their second shutout in the three meetings.
Blue Jackets 4, Sabres 3, OT
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jakub Voracek scored 16 seconds into overtime to give Columbus a comeback win over Buffalo.
Oliver Bjorkstrand, Jack Roslovic and Brendan Gaunce also had goals for the Blue Jackets, who won for the fourth time in five games and second straight on a five-game road trip. Elvis Merzlikins made 24 saves.
Rasmus Dahlin, Kyle Okposo and Alex Tuch scored for the Sabres in their first game back from the All-Star break. Tage Thompson had two assists and Dustin Tokarski stopped 30 shots. Buffalo has lost three in a row.
Penguins 2, Senators 0
OTTAWA, Ontario — Casey DeSmith made 26 saves in outdueling former Penguins star and teammate Matt Murray as Pittsburgh blanked Ottawa for its fifth straight road win.
Jeff Carter scored in the second period. Sidney Crosby blocked a late shot in close before assisting on Bryan Rust’s empty-net goal in the waning seconds. The Penguins are 8-1-3 in their last 12 games.
Capitals 5, Canadiens 2
MONTREAL — Joe Snively had his first career two-goal game and Washington spoiled the debut of Montreal interim coach Martin St. Louis.
Devils 7, Blues 4
ST. LOUIS — Nico Hischier and Yegor Sharangovich triggered a five-goal flurry in the third period and Jon Gillies made 27 saves as New Jersey rallied to beat St. Louis.
The Devils, playing their third game in four nights, won back-to-back road games for the first time this season after defeating Montreal on Tuesday.
Avalanche 3, Lightning 2
DENVER — Gabriel Landeskog, Devon Toews and Valeri Nichushkin scored for Colorado, which withstood a last-minute blitz by Tampa Bay in a matchup between two of the NHL’s top teams.
Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point scored for the Lightning, who pulled goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy for an extra skater with just over three minutes remaining but could not beat Darcy Kuemper again.
Flames 5, Maple Leafs 2
CALGARY, Alberta — Led by Noah Hanifin’s goal and assist, the Calgary Flames scored four times in the second period Thursday night for a 5-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs that extended their winning streak to five games.
Andrew Mangiapane, Oliver Kylington, Elias Lindholm and Rasmus Andersson also scored for the Flames (25-13-6), who are also heating up on home ice.
