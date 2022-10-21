Sharks 3, Rangers 2 (OT)
NEW YORK — Erik Karlsson scored 49 seconds into overtime and San Jose beat New York for its first victory of the season.
Logan Couture and Radim Simek also scored for the Sharks, who got former Rangers coach David Quinn his first win after beginning the season a franchise-worst 0-5-0. James Reimer stopped 21 shots.
Artemi Panarin and Filip Chytil scored for the Rangers, who had beaten the Sharks seven straight times. Igor Shesterkin had 24 saves.
Maple Leafs 3, Stars 2 (OT)
TORONTO — Nick Robertson scored his second goal of the night in his season debut at 3:46 of overtime to lift Toronto past Dallas.
The winger took a pass from Auston Matthews on a 3-on-1 rush and fired a shot past Scott Wedgewood.
The 21-year-old Robertson faced 23-year-old brother Jason for the second time in his career. The Robertson brothers also shared the same NHL ice last March when Toronto beat Dallas 4-0 at Scotiabank Arena.
Canadiens 6, Coyotes 2
MONTREAL — Top draft pick Juraj Slafkovsky scored his first NHL goal and Montreal had a three-goal first period in its victory over Arizona.
Josh Anderson, Cole Caufield and Brendan Gallagher gave Montreal the early cushion. Nick Suzuki scored on a penalty shot, Sean Monahan added an empty-netter and Jake Allen made 25 saves.
Blue Jackets 5, Predators 3
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Nick Blankenburg scored the go-ahead goal with 1:23 left and Columbus had a four-goal third period to beat Nashville.
Columbus rallied from two goals down for the second consecutive game and has won two straight.
Blankenburg, a healthy scratch the first three games of the season, also had an assist. Johnny Gaudreau had two goals, Jake Bean and Justin Danforth also scored and Yegor Chinakhov finished with two assists. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 23 shots for Columbus.
Senators 5, Capitals 2
OTTAWA, Ontario — Drake Batherson scored twice in the second period and Ottawa overcame an early two-goal deficit to beat Washington.
Shane Pinto broke a tie in third and Tyler Motte and Alex DeBrincat added empty-net goals. Anton Forsberg stopped 22 shots.
T.J. Oshie and Anthony Mantha scored for Washington on first-period power plays. Darcy Kuemper made 39 saves.
Devils 4, Islanders 1
NEW YORK — Ondrej Palat scored twice to help New Jersey beat New York. Nico Hischier had a goal and two assists, Jack Hughes also scored and Mackenzie Blackwood made 16 saves. The Devils won their second straight after opening with two losses.
Anders Lee scored for New York and Ilya Sorokin made 39 saves.
Wild 4, Canucks 3 (OT)
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Kirill Kaprizov scored in overtime and Minnesota beat Vancouver for its first victory of the season.
Kaprizov had his fourth goal of the season and added two assists as Minnesota wrapped up its season-opening four-game homestand with its first points of the season. Mats Zuccarello added two goals and Sam Steel scored his second of the season. Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 23 saves.
Bo Horvat scored for the third straight game, Dakota Joshua had a goal and an assist and Nils Aman scored his first NHL goal for Vancouver. Thatcher Demko made 33 saves for the Canucks.
Oilers 6, Hurricanes 4
EDMONTON, Alberta — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid each had a goal and three assists and Edmonton beat Carolina to snap a two-game skid.
Zach Hyman, Ryan McLeod, Evander Kane and Leon Draisaitl also scored for the Oilers (2-2-0). Jack Campbell made 36 saves.
Sabres 6, Flames 3
CALGARY, Alberta — Alex Tuch had his first career hat trick and Buffalo handed Calgary its first loss of the season.
Eric Comrie made 40 saves and Dylan Cozens, Rasmus Dahlin and Casey Mittelstadt also scored to help Buffalo (3-1-0) complete an Alberta sweep after a 4-2 victory in Edmonton on Tuesday night.
Andrew Mangiapane, Trevor Lewis and Nikita Zadorov scored for Calgary (3-1-0). Jacob Markstrom stopped nine of the 12 shots he faced before making way for Dan Vladar, who made 17 saves.
Golden Knights 5, Jets 2
LAS VEGAS — Jack Eichel scored twice, Adin Hill made 26 saves and Vegas beat Winnipeg.
Eichel has his third multi-goal game in 39 contests since joining Vegas last season. It was the 32nd time in his career he’s scored two or more goals.
Vegas continued its impressive start under first-year coach Bruce Cassidy with the Knights improving to 4-1-0 while outscoring their opponents by a combined score of 17-10.
William Karlsson, Chandler Stephenson and Jonathan Marchessault also scored for the Golden Knights. Hill improved to 2-0 in his first season with Vegas. Coupled with Calgary’s loss to Buffalo, the Knights moved into first place in the Pacific Division.
Neal Pionk had a goal and an assist for Winnipeg. Pierre-Luc Dubois added a goal, and David Rittich made 27 saves.
