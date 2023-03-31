Bruins 2, Blue Jackets 1, OT
BOSTON — David Pastrnak scored his 53rd goal of the season 41 seconds into overtime against the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Boston Bruins wrapped up the Presidents’ Trophy with their franchise-record 58th victory.
Hampus Lindholm sent a pass to Pastrnak for the backhand winner.
The Presidents’ Trophy goes to the NHL regular-season points leader. Boston broke a tie with the 1970-71 team for the franchise victory mark and moved four away from tying the NHL record of 62 set by Detroit in 1995-96 and matched by Tampa Bay in 2018-19.
Lightning 5, Capitals 1
TAMPA, Fla. — Pat Maroon scored twice in the third period, Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist and Tampa Bay beat slumping Washington.
Stamkos assisted on Alex Killorn’s goal midway through the opening period, then scored his 32nd of the season with 2.8 seconds left to put Tampa Bay up by two.
Panthers 5, Canadiens 2
MONTREAL — Matthew Tkachuk had his fifth career hat trick and an assist in Florida’s victory over Montreal.
With his second goal, Tkachuk became the fourth player in NHL history to have 100 or more points in consecutive seasons after changing teams in the offseason. He joined Wayne Gretzky (1987-88, 1988-89), Jimmy Carson (1987-88, 1988-89) and Mike Rogers (1980-81, 1981-82) in achieving the feat.
Devils 2, Rangers 1
NEWARK, N.J. — Erik Haula and Timo Meier scored and Vitek Vanecek made three big third-period saves to lead New Jersey past New York.
Vanecek finished with 24 saves as the Devils won the season series 3-1 and opened a four-point lead over the Rangers in the Metropolitan Division with two weeks left in the season. He stopped Vincent Trocheck in close twice and Vladimir Tarasenko in the final 12 minutes in picking up his 30th win.
Penguins 2, Predators 0
PITTSBURGH — Tristan Jarry turned away 27 shots to outduel Juuse Saros and Pittsburgh beat Nashville.
Jason Zucker scored his 26th goal in the second period to give Jarry all the help he would need in his 13th career shutout. Jake Guentzel added a power-play goal in the third period.
Red Wings 3, Hurricanes 2
DETROIT — Defenseman Jake Walman scored with 3.2 seconds left to lift Detroit past Carolina.
Dominik Kubalik and captain Dylan Larkin also scored for the Red Wings and Alex Nedeljkovic made 31 saves to beat his former team.
Senators 5, Flyers 4, OT
OTTAWA, Ontario — Alex DeBrincat scored at 1:36 of overtime off goalie Felix Sandstrom’s giveaway in Ottawa’sd victory over Philadelphia.
After the Flyers scored three straight goals to force overtime, Sandstrom misplayed the puck behind the net, with DeBrincat scoring into an open net to keep the Senators’ playoff hopes alive.
Tim Stutzle had a goal and an assist, Austin Watson, Shane Pinto and Claude Giroux also scored and Cam Talbot stopped seven of 11 shots.
Blues 5, Blackhawks 3
CHICAGO — Logan Brown and Alexey Toropchenko scored 38 seconds apart in the second period and St. Louis handed Chicago its seventh straight loss.
Jakub Vrana, Jordan Kyrou and Brandon Saad also scored for St. Louis. The Blues, still clinging to playoff hopes, have won two straight and three of four.
Andreas Athanasiou, Tyler Johnson and Boris Katchouk scored for Chicago. The Blackhawks dropped into a tie with Columbus for last overall in the NHL.
Sharks 4, Golden Knights 3, OT
SAN JOSE — Logan Couture scored at 50 seconds of overtime to push San Jose past Vegas.
Mario Ferraro had a goal and assist, Oskar Lindblom and Tomas Hertl also scored and former Harvard defenseman Henry Thrun had two assists in his NHL debut. James Reimer made 23 saves.
Thrun is the second Sharks defenseman to have a multi-point game in his NHL debut, joining Scott Hannan, who also had two assists in his first game in October 1998.
Nicolas Hague, Ivan Barbashev and Michael Amadio scored for the Golden Knights. Laurent Brossoit made 20 saves. Vegas wrapped up a playoff spot earlier when Pittsburgh beat Nashville.
