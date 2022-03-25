Stars 4, Hurricanes 3, SO
RALEIGH, N.C. — Tyler Seguin scored in the shootout after goalie Scott Wedgewood dazzled in his Dallas debut against Carolina.
Wedgewood stopped 44 shots before denying all three shootout attempts as the Stars posted their third consecutive victory.
It was the most saves in franchise history for a goalie playing his first game with the team, breaking the record of 43 set nearly 38 years ago by Jon Casey for the Minnesota North Stars.
Bruins 3, Lightning 2
BOSTON — David Pastrnak had his 12th career hat trick, scoring the tiebreaking goal with 4:10 left Thursday night to help the Boston Bruins beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 and move ahead of the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions in the Eastern Conference playoff race.
Entering the game one point behind the Lightning, Boston finished the night with 85 points — tied with Toronto for second in the Atlantic Division. Tampa Bay has 84 points, good for fourth.
Panthers 4, Canadiens 3
MONTREAL — Claude Giroux had two assists in his first game for Florida, fellow newcomer Ben Chiarot set up a goal against his former teammates and the Panthers beat Montreal.
Islanders 5, Red Wings 2
NEW YORK — Brock Nelson scored twice and Ilya Sorokin made 37 saves to lead New York over Detroit for its sixth straight home victory.
Anthony Beauvillier scored nine seconds in, the second-fastest goal to start a game in Islanders history. Oliver Wahlstrom and Josh Bailey also scored for New York, which improved to 7-1-1 in its last nine games.
Senators 5, Jets 2
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Brady Tkachuk had two goals and Ottawa scored three times in a 3:15 span of the third period to beat Winnipeg.
Tyler Ennis, Colin White and Connor Brown also scored and Anton Forsberg made 22 saves. The Senators had lost five of six.
Flyers 5, Blues 2
ST. LOUIS — Travis Konecny scored twice and Hayden Hodgson had a goal and an assist in his NHL debut as Philadelphia beat St. Louis.
The Flyers snapped a 13-game losing streak on the road, winning away from home for the first time since Dec. 29 at expansion Seattle.
Wild 3, Canucks 2, OT
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Joel Eriksson Ek scored 31 seconds into overtime, Cam Talbot made 26 saves and Minnesota kept rolling with a win against Vancouver.
Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and an assist and Kevin Fiala also scored for Minnesota, which has won four in a row and is 6-1-1 in its last eight games. Talbot has won his past seven starts.
Oilers 5, Sharks 2
EDMONTON, Alberta — Leon Draisaitl scored twice to lead Edmonton over San Jose. Kailer Yamamoto, Derick Brassard and Evander Kane also scored for the Oilers, who had lost their previous two games but improved to 6-1-1 in their last eight. Mike Smith made 28 saves.
Golden Knights 6, Predators 1
LAS VEGAS — Evgenii Dadonov had a goal and two assists and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Nashville Predators 6-1 in a game that included a frightening injury. Golden Knights forward Brett Howden was wheeled off the ice on a stretcher after going into the boards headfirst near the Vegas bench. He was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition, the team said.
Shaking off a strange week that saw him traded to Anaheim at the deadline, only to have the NHL negate the transaction 48 hours later due to a no-trade clause, Dadonov scored his sixth goal in eight games and has 32 points this season.
Mattias Janmark, Nic Roy, Jack Eichel, Chandler Stephenson and Alex Pietrangelo also scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson, making his fifth straight start, stopped 35 shots.
